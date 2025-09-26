RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced the purchase of an advanced Airbus 330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (MRTT+) to strengthen aerial refuelling, transport, and rescue capabilities.

The RTAF has taken a major leap in defence capabilities by placing an order for the A330 MRTT+, a cutting-edge refuelling and transport aircraft based on the advanced A330neo platform.

The aircraft, equipped with both boom and hose-and-drogue refuelling systems, will be capable of supporting a wide range of missions, including aerial refuelling, cargo transport, and medical evacuation. It will also feature a VVIP cabin configuration and include Airbus’ modular Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) kit, offering flexibility during humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

The MRTT+ will undergo military conversion at Airbus’ A330 MRTT Centre in Getafe, Spain, starting next year, with final delivery scheduled for 2029.

“Thailand’s selection of the A330 MRTT+ underlines the trust placed in this platform, while embracing the next evolution in efficiency, capability and sustainability,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space.

“It builds on proven performance with nine global customers and more than 340,000 flight hours.”

Launched at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow, the A330 MRTT+ brings a host of enhancements, including more fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wing-tips, and a maximum take-off weight increase to 242 tonnes. These upgrades deliver up to 8% lower fuel consumption and significantly extended operational range.

The platform maintains 95% airframe commonality with existing MRTT fleets, ensuring easy integration into RTAF operations and compatibility with the global maintenance and training infrastructure.

Currently cleared to refuel more than 25 aircraft types, the A330 MRTT holds over 90% market share outside the United States, with customers including Australia, France, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK. To date, 85 units have been ordered worldwide.

In parallel with the purchase, Airbus has expanded its cooperation with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement will enable in-country maintenance and support for the MRTT+, aligning with Thailand’s Make in Thailand policy and boosting local aerospace capabilities, according to Airbus.

“Through our partnership with TAI, Airbus is committed to transferring skills, know-how, and technology to further develop aerospace capabilities in Thailand.”

The deal marks a significant step toward bolstering Thailand’s national defence readiness, self-reliance, and long-term strategic growth in the aerospace sector.