Hat Yai Airport gets flashy facelift for 37th anniversary

Expansion plans include new terminals, better roads, and modern tech for passengers

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of Sailing Click

From humble beginnings to high-flying growth, Hat Yai Airport is celebrating 37 years of connecting Thailand’s Deep South to the rest of the world, and it’s not stopping there.

Airport director Kritsada Puksap, joined by deputy directors Nopphon Phayapphrai and Wing Commander Chaiyong Lamphrom, revealed impressive figures at a recent press conference. Between October last year and July this year, the airport handled a total of 19,010 flights. International traffic saw a whopping 52.95% increase with 2,522 flights, while domestic routes also grew, with 16,488 flights: a 12.22% jump.

Currently, nine airlines operate out of Hat Yai, offering flights to domestic destinations including Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, and Betong. International routes link passengers to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, cementing Hat Yai’s status as a southern aviation hub.

To meet rising demand, the airport has unveiled major short- and long-term development plans.

In the next one to two years, upgrades will include renovating the second-floor departure hall, improving restroom facilities, and enhancing surrounding access roads.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Looking further ahead, the three-to-five-year plan promises a transformation. This includes the construction of new passenger terminals, expanded parking areas, a six-lane access road, four-lane internal roads, and the installation of modern boarding bridges, all designed to streamline the passenger experience.

In terms of tech and efficiency, Hat Yai Airport has introduced self-service check-in kiosks and a new identity verification system to enhance both convenience and security.

According to Bangkok Post, the airport is enrolled in the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation and service quality ranking programmes, aiming to deliver world-class service.

Hat Yai Airport’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its slogan:

“Safety is the standard, service from the heart, making every journey a joy: 37 years of Hat Yai Airport.”

With its sights firmly set on future expansion and passenger satisfaction, Hat Yai Airport is not just flying high; it’s soaring into a new era of travel.

