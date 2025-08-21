Suvarnabhumi super expansion to handle 120 million flyers

East Expansion to break ground in 2025, while Don Mueang’s revamp also gears up

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 46 minutes ago Last Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Photo from iStock

Suvarnabhumi Airport is about to get supersized. Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has updated its master plan to double the airport’s capacity. The revised target is to handle up to 120 million passengers annually as part of a bold new development push.

According to acting AoT president Paweena Jariyathitipong, over 70% of this year’s master plan study is now complete and will be finalised by October. It will then be submitted to the AoT board, the Ministry of Transport, and the Cabinet for approval.

The upgraded blueprint includes the construction of a new South Terminal, designed to process 55 million passengers a year, along with a fourth runway. This expansion, focused on the airport’s southern zone, follows global aviation consultant recommendations and replaces earlier projections of 150 million passengers, which were deemed unrealistic.

“The South Terminal alone will accommodate 55 million passengers annually, already comparable to major airports such as Chongqing in China.

“The design must answer the need for operational feasibility and convenience, otherwise airlines will be reluctant to use it.”

Photo of Paweena Jariyathitipong courtesy of KhaoSod English

Meanwhile, AoT’s 12-billion-baht East Expansion project has already been submitted to the Ministry of Transport and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). Following Cabinet approval, it is expected to go to tender in early 2025. Construction will take four years, with completion scheduled for 2030.

That project is set to raise annual capacity from 65 million to between 70 and 80 million. Current figures show Suvarnabhumi is handling around 60 million passengers, and AoT expects this to rise to 67 million by the time the East Expansion is complete. This is lower than earlier forecasts due to a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese tourism.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Bangkok Post reported that the AoT is also seeking 3.9 billion baht to fund a new inbound baggage system linking the main terminal with SAT-1 (Satellite Terminal 1). Currently, only outbound bags are connected via automation. Inbound bags are trucked manually, causing delays and inefficiencies.

Over at Don Mueang Airport, a 36.8-billion-baht Phase 3 expansion is also under review. The plan includes increasing capacity from 30 to 40 million passengers annually, with a peak of up to 50 million. A proposed Junction Terminal would integrate operations with the Red Line railway, improving connectivity.

The revised design is expected to be ready within three months before being sent for approval.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
