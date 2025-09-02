Rescue team intervenes as topless woman runs into traffic in Pattaya

A rescue team transported a woman to the hospital after she was seen running topless and cutting in front of a car on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya last night, September 1.

The Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Pattaya Rescue Foundation was called to Sukhumvit Road in northern Pattaya to handle the incident. A motorist reported to rescuers that the woman had suddenly cut in front of his car, but he was able to stop in time.

According to a report by Matichon, the woman was topless and wearing only shorts. She was estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. Her nationality was not disclosed, though she was suspected to be Thai. She continued running around the road and initially ignored the rescue team’s attempts to assist her.

The woman appeared confused and at times fearful. Rescuers spent some time calming her down before managing to offer her a white cloth to cover herself. Rescuers then persuaded her to sit and talk on the footpath.

She was eventually convinced to travel to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for a medical examination. The cause of her behaviour was not stated in the report. Rescuers did not confirm whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station also attended the scene to investigate. They said they would determine the reason behind the woman’s behaviour and put measures in place to prevent similar incidents in the future for the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

In a similar case in the southern province of Phatthalung, locals were shocked after witnessing a naked Thai man running past their homes on the night of August 26. Witnesses alerted police, who later tracked the man to his residence.

He told officers that he had once made a vow to a sacred spirit, promising to run naked if he found true love. Although he had not yet met his life partner, he decided to carry out the act in the hope that the spirit would help him fulfil his wish.

His grandmother later explained to police that her grandson suffered from a mental illness and had previously run naked in the community on multiple occasions.