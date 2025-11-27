Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

Photo by Anton Ostapenko via Canva

Flood victims in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, are pleading for help after a man they rescued from floodwaters allegedly attempted to stab them inside their home.

Facebook user, Poonphisa Kaewin, posted an urgent plea yesterday, November 26, asking authorities and rescuers to assist a family living in a three-storey house in Area 8 of Hat Yai. She wrote…

“Urgent! A family rescued a man from floodwaters but he went on a rampage and tried to stab them. Area 8, Hat Yai. Please help.”

In the comments, Poonphisa explained that the family noticed the man, his wife and their child floating in the floodwater and brought them into the house. The rescued family stayed on the second floor while the homeowners stayed on the third floor.

However, the man suddenly became violent and allegedly attempted to stab his wife and child. Both fled to the third floor to seek help from the homeowners.

Flood victims at risk after rescued man tries to stab them
The three-storey home where the incident took place. | Photo via Facebook/ Poonphisa Kaewin

All of the victims then locked themselves in a room on the third floor while the man reportedly continued his aggressive behaviour. He was said to be punching the door and climbing onto the balcony to knock on the windows, frightening everyone inside.

Poonphisa said she contacted a rescue team, which then coordinated with Border Patrol Police. Officers reportedly promised to rush to the scene.

According to her latest update at around 1am today, November 26, officials had still not arrived. She added that she had lost contact with the victims due to unstable phone signals in the area.

Hat Yai Flood
Photo via Facebook/ หาดใหญ่โฟกัส

Area 8 is known for its strong currents and is considered one of the most dangerous zones for rescuers. The area remains heavily flooded, with many residents still trapped inside their homes.

Several rescue teams have refused to enter not only because of the fast-flowing water but also due to repeated threats and gunfire from unidentified residents reported over the past few days.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger.