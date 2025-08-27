Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers

Flying from Don Mueang next year could hit travellers in the pocket before they even leave the ground: airport bosses have announced a parking price hike from December.

Don Mueang International Airport confirmed that parking fees across all its facilities will rise sharply, with the 7-24 hour rate more than doubling from 110 baht to 250 baht. The revised structure will come into effect on December 1.

The new charges apply to the basement car park at Terminal 1, the seven-storey car park near Terminal 2, and the three-storey car park in the old building.

Under the changes, rates will be calculated by the hour, with partial minutes rounded up to a full hour. While the first 15 minutes remain free, prices climb steeply after that.

The updated rates are as follows:

A Don Mueang spokesperson said the move was necessary to reflect rising operational costs and to improve facilities for passengers.

“The new fee structure ensures we can maintain high standards of service and better manage the increasing demand for parking.”

However, the sharp increase is expected to spark frustration among regular travellers, particularly those who rely on long-stay parking when travelling abroad. Some critics have already labelled the jump from 110 to 250 baht “excessive” and warned it could drive passengers to alternative transport options, reported The Nation.

Airport officials urged drivers to plan and make use of public transport where possible, stressing that the revised charges bring Don Mueang in line with other major airports in the region.

For more information, passengers can contact the Public Transport Management Centre at 0-2535-1247 or the Don Mueang Airport Public Relations Centre at 0-2535-1192, both open 24 hours.

