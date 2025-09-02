Bomb attack at Ayutthaya motorcycle shop injures one, damages property

A group of six people, armed with clubs and knives, attacked a motorcycle repair shop using three homemade bombs, injuring one person and severely damaging a motorcycle. The incident occurred at 12.30am today, September 2, in Nakhon Luang district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Police Colonel Chanphak Suwannachuen from the Nakhon Luang Police Station received the report of a violent altercation involving weapons and explosives at the repair shop, located along the Nakhon Luang-Bo Phong road.

Upon arrival, the investigative team found evidence of the attack, including a damaged motorcycle and a crater at the shop’s entrance caused by the explosion. Inside the shop, motorcycles waiting for repair were toppled over, a club was found on the ground, and remnants of ping pong bombs were scattered.

The injured man, 28 year old Watcharapol, sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to Somdet Phra Sangharaj Hospital.

An eyewitness, Boy, recounted that at the time of the attack, friends were drinking behind the shop while three individuals were repairing motorcycles inside. Suddenly, a white Yaris stopped in front, and five to six masked men emerged, armed and ready.

They stormed the shop, attacking with clubs and knives, and threw three homemade bombs, two at the front and one at the side of the shop. The assailants then fled the scene quickly, their identities and motives unknown.

Initially, the police have called in witnesses for questioning and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators. It is suspected that a conflict might have triggered the incident. Police have also intensified patrols to prevent similar future incidents, reported KhaoSod.

