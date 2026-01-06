Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

Key insights from the news Copy A British tourist in Thailand was surprised to find strong 5G signal while at sea in Phang Nga province, prompting him to share a viral TikTok video.

During his New Year holiday in Thailand, a British traveller was stunned to find strong 5G signal in the middle of the sea in Phang Nga province, prompting him to share a video poking fun at the mobile coverage back home in London.

The video, posted by @koopatrooping on TikTok during his trip to Thailand, quickly went viral for reasons beyond the scenery. The man, who had reportedly planned a full itinerary exploring Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga province, found himself most impressed by the country’s mobile internet.

While filming his boat ride at sea, he noticed his smartphone had full 5G coverage and was performing smoothly. The tourist captioned the clip…

“5G on a speedboat in Asia but there’s no signal in South London…”



After being shared online, the clip quickly gained traction, with users worldwide weighing in on the contrast between telecom infrastructure in Thailand and the UK. Many were surprised that high-speed mobile internet worked seamlessly even in remote or coastal parts of Thailand.

Commenters also shared personal experiences, noting strong 5G signals in forests, mountain villages, and rural areas across Thailand, while struggling to get a connection in major Western cities.

Thai users also joined the discussion, sharing their own experiences of using 5G in remote areas such as mountainous regions around Chiang Mai, often describing the convenience and reliability of the service.

For many Thais, the clip served as a small but welcome reminder of the country’s digital progress heading into the New Year.

