Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

A near-tragic accident occurred today, January 21, when a truck carrying over two tonnes of steel bars was forced to brake suddenly on the Bhumibol 2 Bridge in Samut Prakan, causing part of its cargo to slide forward and pierce the vehicle’s front windscreen.

The incident took place at around 10am in the Phra Pradaeng area, under the jurisdiction of Phra Pradaeng Police Station. The white pickup, belonging to a logistics company, had been transporting steel from Phraek Sa to a customer in Nakhon Pathom when a private car reportedly cut in abruptly in front of it while the truck was descending the bridge.

Forced to brake sharply, the driver lost control over the unsecured cargo. Several steel bars slid forward from the truck bed, smashing through the rear of the cab and piercing the front windscreen. The vehicle had not yet come to a complete stop at the time.

The sight alarmed passing motorists and bystanders, but fortunately, the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped without injury.

A second delivery truck from the same company, travelling in convoy to the same destination, was not involved in the incident and stopped to assist.

Traffic in the area became heavily congested as rescue teams and maintenance crews worked to remove the steel, which weighed more than two tonnes. A crane was brought in to assist with the recovery, and officials from the Department of Rural Roads in Samut Prakan were dispatched to inspect the bridge surface.

Thairath reported that although road damage was minimal, officials said a more detailed inspection would follow to ensure the bridge remains safe for use.

Authorities have urged transport companies to ensure all cargo is properly secured before setting off, especially during busy traffic hours, to prevent potentially deadly accidents.

In similar news, a steel bar fell from a crane at a high-rise condominium construction site and pierced through a home near Surin Beach in Phuket. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the close call.