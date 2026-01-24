Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach

Photo via Khaosod

Two young men died after being swept out to sea whilst swimming with friends at Laem Pho Beach in Pattani province, authorities said.

The incident occurred on 24 January 2026, when a group of five teenagers entered the sea amid strong wave conditions along the coastline of Laem Pho subdistrict, in Yaharing district.

At 9.44am, emergency services received a report of multiple people drowning near the shoreline at Talok Kapo Beach, which forms part of the Laem Pho coastal area. Rescue teams, police officers, and medical staff were dispatched to the scene.

Officials found that the group, aged between 18 and 19, had been swimming when they were struck by rough waves and pulled further offshore. Three of the teenagers were rescued from the water by responders and local residents.

Photo via Khaosod

One of the remaining swimmers was brought ashore unconscious. Emergency personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation at the beach before transferring him to Yaharing Hospital. Hospital staff later confirmed that he died from drowning.

The fifth swimmer was initially unaccounted for during rescue operations. Search efforts continued along the shoreline and in nearby waters. Authorities later located a second body at the scene, confirming a second fatality.

Rescue personnel from the Ta’awun emergency unit worked alongside medical teams from Yaharing Hospital to secure the area, recover the bodies, and conduct preliminary examinations. Both bodies were transported to hospital facilities for further forensic procedures.

Police documented the scene and gathered information from witnesses who were present at the beach at the time of the incident. No signs of foul play were reported, and the deaths were attributed to sea conditions.

Khaosod reported the incident, citing statements from rescue officials involved in the operation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased. Further details will be provided following completion of post-mortem examinations and formal reporting procedures.

Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach

