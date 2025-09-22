Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

Husband stabbed to death after confronting wife's secret affair partner

Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
Suspect arrested | Photo via KhaoSod

A love affair in Trang has left one man dead after he confronted another man, who was with his wife inside their home. Police say the suspect, identified as Chainarong, fatally stabbed the victim during a confrontation believed to have stemmed from a secret relationship.

Police arrested 26 year old Chainarong, also known as Sorn, yesterday, September 21, in front of his residence in Huai Yot district, Trang province. He was wanted under a court warrant for premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without justifiable cause.

Police seized several items at the time of arrest, including the clothes worn during the crime, a 5-inch blade used in the stabbing, and a blue-black Honda motorcycle used during the escape.

Police also recovered a .22 calibre rifle belonging to the victim, hidden in a drainage ditch in a nearby oil palm plantation. The weapon had been taken by the suspect as he fled the crime scene.

The murder occurred a day prior, on September 20, around 6.20pm, at the victim’s house. Investigators say the victim, identified as 49 year old Prakong, had returned from a hunting trip and discovered Chainarong in the kitchen with his wife. When questioned, the wife claimed the man was simply a cowherd.

Enraged, Prakong allegedly attempted to use his hunting rifle, but Chainarong struck first, stabbing him with the knife he had brought with him.

Photo via KhaoSod

During interrogation, Chainarong confessed to the crime, citing a jealousy-fuelled affair as the motive. Police revealed that the suspect has a criminal history involving three previous drug-related charges in 2018 and 2019 in Trang’s Mueang district.

According to KhaoSod, investigators noted a disturbing pattern of behaviour as Chainarong was reportedly known for drug abuse and violent outbursts, including an incident where he used a fake gun to threaten his mother, sister, and neighbours.

Police had previously intervened during one such disturbance just a month prior to the murder. The suspect is now in custody and faces prosecution under multiple criminal charges.

In a similar case last year, a Thai man shot his 74 year old neighbour for having an affair with his wife in the Manchakhiri district of the Isaan province of Khon Kaen on December 19.

The victim was shot three times in the body, and once to his arm. He was taken to the hospital but was reported to be in critical condition.

