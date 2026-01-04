Waiter killed after drunken customer attacks staff over missing ice

A dispute over missing ice escalated into a fatal stabbing after a drunken customer allegedly attacked restaurant staff in early this morning, January 4, leaving one man dead and another woman critically injured.

Police received a report of the incident at around 4.30am and dispatched patrol officers to the scene, along with rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation. Three people were found injured, including two men and one woman, all in critical condition.

One of the victims, a waiter identified as Don, suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A 29 year old woman, nicknamed Nong Nam, was stabbed once in the abdomen after attempting to intervene and was left critically injured.

A third man, believed to be the suspect, suffered facial swelling and bruising after being restrained by staff and bystanders.

According to witness statements, the suspect had been drinking at the restaurant until around midnight, when the shop began closing. Staff then started clearing tables and remained inside to watch a football match.

During this time, the man reportedly became upset after noticing ice was missing from his drink.

Witnesses said the suspect attempted to take ice from his girlfriend’s table before leaving the premises. He later returned to the shop, still angry, and argued with Don about the missing ice.

The suspect then allegedly retrieved a pocket knife from beneath his motorcycle seat and stabbed the waiter, causing him to collapse. The woman was injured when she attempted to stop the attack.

Police inspecting the scene found overturned tables outside the shop. Officers also recovered four knives from the suspect, including a short pocket knife measuring approximately 15 centimetres, believed to have been used in the attack.

Pol Lt Col Thalingkiat Maneeinth, deputy superintendent of crime prevention and suppression, confirmed the restaurant was closing at the time of the incident and operating within its permitted hours. He said the suspect had initially left the premises before returning to commit the attack.

The suspect remains under police guard at hospital and will be formally questioned once doctors confirm he is fit, according to KhaoSod.