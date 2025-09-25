PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

Leader confirms that government rejects gambling and tells Cabinet to work seven days a week

September 25, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

The Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand and Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confirmed yesterday, September 24, that Parliament will be dissolved at the end of January 2026, with a new election expected between March and April, alongside a referendum on constitutional amendments.

Anutin, joined by the Cabinet, held a press conference following a special Cabinet meeting. He began by clarifying government policy and outlining the direction of Thailand’s administration within a limited timeframe. The focus, he said, would be on tackling four key issues…

  • Economic challenges: Reducing living costs through the Half-Half co-payment scheme, lowering travel, transport and energy expenses, and promoting broader use of alternative energy.
  • Security matters: Adopting diplomatic and military measures to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and protect Thai citizens’ interests in relation to the Thai–Cambodian dispute.
  • Disaster preparedness: Improving warning and prevention systems while strengthening regulations and procedures to enable state officials to act swiftly, lawfully and effectively in assisting the public, as well as preventing corruption and misuse of resources.
  • Social issues: Enforcing strict measures against drug trafficking networks, online and physical gambling, large-scale scams and fraud that harm citizens and the economy.
Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Anutin stressed that his government firmly rejects all forms of gambling businesses, including casinos and online gambling legalisation.

He added that the government would expand the healthcare system to ensure full and convenient access for people of all ages. Education laws will be reformed, and preparations advanced for Thailand’s transition to a low-carbon society to enhance global competitiveness.

On the political timetable, Anutin reassured the public that Parliament would be dissolved within four months, by the end of January next year. The general election is expected to take place in March or early April 2026, as determined by the Election Commission.

Photo via Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

He also pledged to hold a referendum on constitutional amendments, allowing citizens to take part in drafting a new charter. This referendum is scheduled for the same day as the general election.

The PM outlined his work ethic, stating that Cabinet members must be prepared to work seven days a week, with meetings held more than once weekly if necessary.

“The Cabinet members are determined to devote their full strength, spirit and intellect to governing in the best interests of the Thai people, starting from this very moment,” he declared.

