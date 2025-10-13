Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan

Police in Surat Thani province have launched a crackdown on illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan, targeting a group of Myanmar nationals involved in a privately backed unauthorised construction enterprise.

This operation has revealed a financial circulation of approximately 9 million baht associated with their activities.

The initiative, led by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pheuak-um, the Commissioner of the Tourist Police, in collaboration with local authorities and the Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, aimed to tackle violations by foreign labourers in the region.

Authorities acted on complaints from local Thai contractors, uncovering a network of Myanmar workers illicitly engaging in construction projects. Three individuals were apprehended, and investigations revealed the trio had organised a group to solicit construction projects from foreign clients.

They confessed to being contracted by an Israeli national to construct a village of seven houses, each with a budget exceeding 7 million baht. The Israeli reportedly provided a lump sum of 6 million baht to cover labour costs for the foreign workers.

Further investigations showed that this unauthorised construction group had bank transactions totalling 8.9 million baht over the past year. The suspects allegedly posed as employees of a limited partnership.

Charges of operating a business without a permit were filed against them, and evidence was gathered to prosecute the Israeli national for the same offence and other related violations involving illegal employment of foreign workers.

Three additional Myanmar nationals were arrested. KhaoSod reported that they were working as electricians despite being licensed only as labourers. The trio were charged with working outside the scope of their permitted activities.

Another individual was apprehended for illegal entry into the country, having travelled through natural border crossings from Mae Sot district in Tak province after paying a 15,000 baht broker fee.

This operation stemmed from complaints by locals affected by job competition and the use of Thai nationals as proxies to facilitate foreign investment.

The investigative team discovered financial links to the Israeli investor and several Thai nationals. Efforts are ongoing to scrutinise the financial pathways of the contractors and Thai facilitators to ensure comprehensive legal action.