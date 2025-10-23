Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for residents across South Thailand, urging them to brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas and near waterways.

With widespread storms forecast across both eastern and western coastal provinces, people have been advised to avoid travelling through flood-prone areas.

Tropical Storm Fengshen is currently intensifying over the upper South China Sea and is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam later today, October 23. While the storm is not expected to reach Thailand, thanks to a high-pressure system from China stretching across northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea, its influence is already being felt.

The weather forecast for 6am today to 6am tomorrow, October 24, is as follows:

In northern Thailand, mornings will be cool with minimum temperatures ranging from 19 to 23°C and highs between 30 and 34°C. Northeasterly winds are expected to blow at 5 to 15 km/hr. Although the weather may feel pleasant, the TMD advises locals to take precautions due to the changing weather conditions.

The northeast will also see a slight dip in temperatures, with cool mornings and isolated light rain in the eastern part of the region. Minimum temperatures range from 18 to 23°C, while daytime highs are forecast between 29 and 32°C. Winds will be stronger here, blowing from the northeast at 15 to 35 km/hr.

Central Thailand will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range from 22 to 24°C in the early morning to highs of 31 to 34°C. Northeasterly winds will persist at 10 to 25 km/hr, keeping conditions breezy.

Eastern Thailand will see slightly cooler mornings in the upper part, with temperatures dropping to 22 to 24°C before climbing to 32 to 33°C. Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 to 30 km/hr. Sea conditions will be moderate, with waves averaging 1 metre and increasing to over 2 metres during storms.

In the eastern South, heavy to very heavy thundershowers are expected across several provinces, including Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will hover between 23 to 24°C, with highs reaching 28 to 32°C. Wind speeds are forecast at 15 to 30 km/hr.

From Chumphon upward, winds will be from the northeast, while from Surat Thani downward, winds will be variable. Seas will be rough, with wave heights around 1 metre and rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

On the west coast, provinces such as Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun are also facing fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfall. Temperatures in these areas will range from 23 to 24°C in the morning to highs of 29 to 31°C during the day. Westerly winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/hr, and seas are expected to be similarly rough, with waves reaching 1 metre and more than 2 metres during thundershowers, according to the TMD.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, skies will be partly cloudy, with minimum temperatures between 24 to 26°C and maximum temperatures reaching 33 to 34°C. Northeasterly winds will range from 10 to 25 km/hr.

Mariners are being urged to navigate with extreme caution as rough seas are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All vessels are advised to stay well clear of thunderstorm zones.