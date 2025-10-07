Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

Officials from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 suspect that the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN) was behind the gold shop robbery at a supermarket in Narathiwat on Sunday, October 5, which caused the loss of more than 23 million baht.

An unidentified number of armed thieves robbed a gold shop inside the Big C Supermarket in the Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat on Sunday evening and escaped with gold accessories worth over 23 million baht.

During the heist, the gang held an innocent man hostage and injured a soldier who attempted to intervene, 27 year old Sergeant Burin Radachai. The injured officer is in a stable condition but remains under hospital care.

After the robbery, officials reported several related incidents, including a suspicious object resembling a gas cylinder found outside the Provincial Electricity Authority office, gunfire from unidentified men, and explosions on a railway track in the To Lue Be community and in a residential area of Su-ngai Kolok district.

Officers also encountered difficulties in pursuing the suspects after nails were found scattered along the escape route.

Further investigation revealed that the two pickup trucks used in the robbery were stolen vehicles. Both were later found abandoned in a palm plantation in the Waeng district of Narathiwat.

At present, all suspects remain at large. They are believed to be members of the BRN who turned to robbery due to a shortage of funds.

The group’s financial struggles are thought to stem from intensified crackdowns on its funding networks, including those linked to drug trafficking, contraband smuggling, and oil trafficking.

The Commander of ISOC Region 4, Narathip Phoynork, has reportedly ordered all security forces in the area to tighten operations along the Thai-Malaysian border to prevent the suspects’ escape.

Efforts are focusing on monitoring vehicles linked to the incident, suspicious individuals, and potential escape routes.

Forensic evidence has been collected, security camera footage reviewed, and cooperation with neighbouring countries sought to track down the perpetrators.