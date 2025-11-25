Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

Widespread flooding in southern Thailand has triggered a major relief effort, with Phuket organisations rallying to support affected communities across the region.

The floods, some of the worst seen in decades, have hit provinces including Hat Yai in Songkhla, Mueang Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Surat Thani, Pattani and Yala. Water levels continue to rise, overwhelming low-lying communities and forcing thousands to seek shelter.

In Phuket, the Kamala Kamnan and Phu Yai Baan Club have joined forces with Kamala residents to collect essential items such as water, dried food, clothing, medicine, candles and flashlights. Donations are being accepted at the area beside Papadokia Restaurant in Kamala until November 30.

Residents in Baan Bang Phak are also gathering rice, drinking water and dried goods. Donors can call 084-3766746 or 081-0835955 for further details.

Meanwhile, Trang Club Phuket is spearheading an effort to assist flood-hit communities in Trang province. Relief items such as baby and adult diapers, cleaning supplies and food staples can be donated at Robinson Lifestyle Chalong, Mixxmall Rawayana and Lotus’s Express in Kathu. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, November 27, and delivered the following day.

Phuket Yat Dai, the local political party led by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, dispatched jet-skis from Phuket yesterday, November 24, to assist in rescue operations in flooded zones. The team pledged to support areas “wherever help is needed.”

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation has also mobilised support, sending Disaster Response Team No. 2 to reinforce efforts already underway in Hat Yai.

Phuket International Airport contributed 1,200 bottles of drinking water, which were delivered by Bangkok Airways to Hat Yai Airport for distribution.

Nationwide, government agencies are escalating response efforts. The Ministry of Education has activated five vocational colleges in Songkhla to operate field kitchens, preparing over 2,500 meals daily for affected areas, including Hat Yai, Rattaphum and Nathawi, reported The Phuket News.

Minister of Social Development Akkhara Prompow has ordered fast-tracked support for vulnerable groups, while Energy Minister Atthapol Rerkpiboon directed EGAT and PTT to safeguard critical infrastructure. Over 22,000 relief bags have been packed for immediate deployment.

The Ministry of Higher Education has also launched a 24-hour war room, with universities on standby to provide emergency shelter and technical aid as water levels threaten to rise further in Hat Yai.