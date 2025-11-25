Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 10:54 AM
80 2 minutes read
Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Widespread flooding in southern Thailand has triggered a major relief effort, with Phuket organisations rallying to support affected communities across the region.

The floods, some of the worst seen in decades, have hit provinces including Hat Yai in Songkhla, Mueang Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Surat Thani, Pattani and Yala. Water levels continue to rise, overwhelming low-lying communities and forcing thousands to seek shelter.

In Phuket, the Kamala Kamnan and Phu Yai Baan Club have joined forces with Kamala residents to collect essential items such as water, dried food, clothing, medicine, candles and flashlights. Donations are being accepted at the area beside Papadokia Restaurant in Kamala until November 30.

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Residents in Baan Bang Phak are also gathering rice, drinking water and dried goods. Donors can call 084-3766746 or 081-0835955 for further details.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Trang Club Phuket is spearheading an effort to assist flood-hit communities in Trang province. Relief items such as baby and adult diapers, cleaning supplies and food staples can be donated at Robinson Lifestyle Chalong, Mixxmall Rawayana and Lotus’s Express in Kathu. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, November 27, and delivered the following day.

Phuket Yat Dai, the local political party led by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob, dispatched jet-skis from Phuket yesterday, November 24, to assist in rescue operations in flooded zones. The team pledged to support areas “wherever help is needed.”

The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation has also mobilised support, sending Disaster Response Team No. 2 to reinforce efforts already underway in Hat Yai.

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Phuket International Airport contributed 1,200 bottles of drinking water, which were delivered by Bangkok Airways to Hat Yai Airport for distribution.

Nationwide, government agencies are escalating response efforts. The Ministry of Education has activated five vocational colleges in Songkhla to operate field kitchens, preparing over 2,500 meals daily for affected areas, including Hat Yai, Rattaphum and Nathawi, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | News by Thaiger

Minister of Social Development Akkhara Prompow has ordered fast-tracked support for vulnerable groups, while Energy Minister Atthapol Rerkpiboon directed EGAT and PTT to safeguard critical infrastructure. Over 22,000 relief bags have been packed for immediate deployment.

The Ministry of Higher Education has also launched a 24-hour war room, with universities on standby to provide emergency shelter and technical aid as water levels threaten to rise further in Hat Yai.

Latest Thailand News
Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

6 seconds ago
Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

14 minutes ago
Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner | Thaiger Crime News

Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner

35 minutes ago
SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case

48 minutes ago
6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

58 minutes ago
Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

1 hour ago
American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort | Thaiger Thailand News

American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort

1 hour ago
Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment | Thaiger Property News

Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

1 hour ago
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

1 hour ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

2 hours ago
Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads

2 hours ago
Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

17 hours ago
Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

18 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

18 hours ago
Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

19 hours ago
Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report | Thaiger Thailand News

Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

19 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

20 hours ago
Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

20 hours ago
Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt

21 hours ago
US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

22 hours ago
Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

22 hours ago
Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

23 hours ago
Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands

24 hours ago
Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani

24 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 10:54 AM
80 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.