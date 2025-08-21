Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

A notable restaurant in Ubon Ratchathani has filed a complaint against a group of people claiming to be undercover police officers. These people allegedly extorted money from the restaurant, threatening closure over the sale of drinks past the legal hours.

Kritwit, a 35 year old restaurant owner in Mueang district, Ubon Ratchathani province, reported the incident to Police Lieutenant Phakaphong Sueksakul, Deputy Inspector of the Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station.

The incident reportedly occurred at 2am on August 18, when a group of five men, claiming to be part of the investigation team from the Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station, approached the establishment.

At the time of the incident, Kritwit was not present at the restaurant. He recounted that these men, including one identified as Jay, approached Siwakorn, an employee at the restaurant, after its official closing time.

Despite the restaurant being closed, a few familiar patrons were still present. Jay accused the establishment of operating beyond legal hours and selling alcohol past the permitted time, demanding a fine of 20,000 baht (US$615). They warned that failure to pay would result in legal action against the restaurant and its potential closure.

The group then took Siwakorn to the investigation room at the police station, where they compelled him to withdraw 20,000 baht in cash. Jay claimed that the directive to settle the issue came from his superior, with the intention of avoiding the restaurant’s closure. As a result of this incident, the restaurant suffered significant damage, reported KhaoSod.

In response, Kritwit has filed a formal complaint, seeking legal action against the five individuals and any others involved. The aim is to ensure that all parties are held accountable under the law.

In similar news, frustrated by repeated harassment, the manager of Chop Charoen restaurant in Soi Mu Ban Chang Ayothaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, exposed a police officer allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of 1,000 baht to avoid inspections.

