South Thailand unrest: Defence chief demands strategy overhaul

Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai called for a bold rethink of Thailand’s southern border strategy following a recent motorcycle bomb attack in Pattani that left defence volunteers and civilians injured.

In a scathing critique of current measures, Phumtham urged the National Security Council (NSC) to replace the ineffective cycle of lifting and reinstating emergency decrees with a more cohesive approach.

Phumtham stressed the importance of separating peace negotiations from military operations, arguing that the dual-focus strategy has failed to deliver results. He has tasked his advisory team with analysing past challenges and crafting a strategy that integrates security measures and peacebuilding efforts.

Central to his plan is the establishment of a revised peace committee to identify and rectify weaknesses in existing policies.

The deputy PM joins Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra today, January 16, for a high-stakes visit to the southern region, where discussions will centre on bolstering peace efforts and assessing on-ground realities. Security arrangements are in place to ensure the safety of the delegation.

Phumtham’s vision includes modernising military operations through advanced technology.

“We need to reduce inefficiencies and adapt to contemporary challenges.”

He proposed the use of drones, satellite systems, and surveillance tools to enhance operational efficiency while reducing reliance on large patrol units. He also floated plans for redeploying personnel to disaster response roles and introducing early retirement schemes for senior officers, reported Pattaya Mail.

“Modernising the military is critical to addressing today’s threats, from insurgencies to natural disasters.”

By integrating cutting-edge technology and streamlining operations, Phumtham envisions a leaner, more agile force capable of tackling evolving crises.

