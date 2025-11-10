Narathiwat’s ‘100-Year Stadium’ under scrutiny after 13-year delay

Bangkok MP Rukchanok Srinork has raised concerns over a long-delayed sports stadium in Narathiwat, which has remained unfinished for 13 years despite a budget of 181 million baht. The project has since earned the nickname “100-Year Stadium” due to its prolonged construction.

In a Facebook post yesterday, November 9, Rukchanok criticised the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for its role in the stalled project, which began in 2012 under the Southern Border Provinces Sports Development Programme. The stadium was one of seven approved by the Cabinet at the time, with a combined budget of over 1.9 billion baht. The other six have since been completed.

The project was overseen by the Department of Highways, despite its primary expertise in roadworks. It was launched under the leadership of then-transport minister Charupong Ruangsuwan and then-tourism and sports minister Chumpol Silpa-archa.

Rukchanok said that although the full budget was allocated by 2013, less than 70% of the construction was completed. Since then, the project has passed through six transport ministers, eight tourism and sports ministers, and three SAT governors.

Bangkok MP discusses the 13-year delay in the Narathiwat stadium project.
Photo via Rukchanok Srinork/Facebook

She blamed the lack of progress on SAT’s decision to manage the project through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Highways, instead of a formal procurement contract. The MoU lacked standard requirements such as terms of reference, construction milestones, and an inspection process, making accountability difficult.

Flushing the money away

As the MoU is not subject to the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act, authorities face limited options to enforce penalties or correct course. The stadium’s site also suffers from low-lying, waterlogged soil, causing drainage problems, subsidence, dead turf, and structural cracks that render much of the facility unusable.

Rukchanok also cited audit findings that raised concerns about possible corruption. These include a payroll listing more than 200 suspected “ghost workers” and inflated invoices for soil-filling work. While contractors billed 9 million baht, the actual cost was estimated at only 4 million baht.

The Narathiwat stadium project has faced multiple ministerial changes without progress.
Photo via Rukchanok Srinork/Facebook

Bangkok Post reported that in 2017, a new contractor was hired to salvage the project, but later withdrew, stating that repairs would exceed the budget.

The State Audit Office has submitted its findings to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which has interviewed more than 200 witnesses. The investigation is expected to continue into next year.

SAT is now requesting the Department of Highways return the remaining funds and is seeking additional budget approval to complete the project. Legal action against the department is also under review.

