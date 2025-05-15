Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

Suspects’ desperate escape ends in chaos as police uncover identity deception

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase
A police pursuit led to a dramatic incident on Ayutthaya-Sena road as a car with a fake licence plate crashed, injuring several people.

The vehicle, driven by a 61 year old man and a 31 year old woman, both of Karen descent, was found with numerous forged documents.

The incident began at 5.30pm, yesterday, May 14, when Police Lieutenant Samart Raksasak, Deputy Inspector at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, was informed by highway police about a suspicious vehicle.

The pursuit ended in an accident where the suspect’s car collided with a local’s vehicle, causing both to veer off the road in Ban Pom subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. Three people, one man and two women, were injured and taken to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital.

The suspect’s black sedan, bearing the fake registration number ญญ 8650 Bangkok, was found 50 metres from the crash site, severely damaged with broken windows and all four tyres burst. The highway police detained the driver and his female passenger.

Initial investigations revealed that the highway police from Unit 8 noticed the black sedan on Highway 9 with a fake license plate. Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful as the driver fled towards Route 347, Pathum Thani to Bang Pahan.

The chase continued to Vorachet intersection, where the suspect turned towards Sena district, eventually losing control and hitting another car, leading both vehicles to crash off the road.

Inside the suspect’s car, police discovered genuine registration plates belonging to Chiang Mai province, along with a fake driving licence, counterfeit tax discs, and various forged government documents. No illegal items were found, reported KhaoSod.

The driver, residing in Ratchaburi province for over 30 years, admitted to fleeing because he is an undocumented foreign national using a vehicle with a fake licence plate. He faces charges of forging government documents, reckless driving, and being an undocumented foreign national. Legal proceedings are underway.

