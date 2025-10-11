Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

Teenage rider survives crash as police investigate fatal collision

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A man has died following a head-on collision between two motorbikes in the Pa Khlok area of Thalang, Phuket, as the island’s road death toll continues to rise.

The crash occurred around 4.30pm on Thursday, October 9, on the Mueang Mai–Pa Khlok Road, directly in front of the SuperCheap store. Thalang Police received the emergency report and dispatched officers and rescue workers to the scene.

By the time emergency services arrived, both riders had already been transported to Thalang Hospital. One of the victims, Yudin Thothip, who had been riding a motorbike registered in Nakhon Si Thammarat, was later pronounced dead. The second rider, a 15 year old from Phuket, was injured but survived the crash. His motorbike was registered locally.

According to eyewitnesses, Yudin had reportedly been riding against the flow of traffic when the collision occurred, leading to the fatal impact.

Police collected photographic evidence from the scene and impounded both vehicles for further inspection. The investigation is being handled by Police Lieutenant Colonel Panya Chaiwichit under the direction of Thalang Police Chief Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong. Legal proceedings will follow once the inquiry is complete.

The incident adds to a growing list of road casualties in Phuket. According to the Thai Road Safety Committee (Thai RSC), 91 people have died in road-related accidents across the island so far this year, with 21,158 more injured.

Just Thursday alone, two people were killed and 52 others injured in separate traffic accidents in Phuket. Disturbingly, 84% of all recorded road incidents this year have involved motorbikes, underlining the ongoing danger faced by riders on the island’s congested roads, reported The Phuket News.

Police urge drivers to obey traffic rules, wear helmets, and remain alert, particularly as more young and inexperienced riders take to the streets.

In similar news, a road accident claimed the life of a 13 year old schoolboy when a drunk driver travelling the wrong way on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip crashed head-on into his motorbike.

The fatal incident occurred at around 1am on October 9 near kilometre marker 2. The teenager was killed instantly upon impact.

