Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Photo of Chaichanok Chidchob courtesy of Wochenblitz via X

A Thai minister submitted evidence to a House committee alleging a multimillion-baht bribe was offered to halt action against online scams and gambling.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob has reportedly submitted evidence to a parliamentary committee to back his claim of a 40-million-baht bribery attempt aimed at derailing efforts to dismantle call centre gangs and online gambling networks.

Despite his absence from Thursday (October 9)’s scheduled hearing, the House Committee on Telecommunications and Digital Affairs confirmed that Chaichanok had forwarded key documents related to the case. He had been summoned to explain a police complaint he filed on Monday, October 6, alleging an unidentified group offered him a multimillion-baht bribe to back off from targeting cybercriminal syndicates.

The committee, working jointly with the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, had anticipated more clarity directly from the minister. However, Chaichanok has stood firm on his claims, requesting the investigation be finalised before he reveals further information.

“I stand by what I reported. Let the investigation proceed—those involved may start turning on each other.”

When asked about how many individuals were involved in the bribery attempt, the minister declined to give a figure, hinting that the network could be broader than initially believed. He said the group had tried to reach him multiple times through intermediaries but had never contacted him directly.

Chaichanok said that several government agencies are currently tackling call centre scams, but stopped short of confirming whether any officials in the previous administration were complicit or had accepted payments, reported Bangkok Post.

Songkram Kitlertpairoj, a former adviser to ex-prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, voiced concern over Chaichanok’s absence from the hearing, casting doubt on the current administration’s resolve to take on digital crime.

“Chaichanok may fear that his revelations could implicate individuals close to him.”

Songkram cited reports that the contact came from within his political circle.

Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, confirmed that investigators expect to make significant progress and possibly wrap up the probe within 30 days.

