Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

Dozens of claw machines have been shut down across Phuket’s Thalang district in a major crackdown on unlicensed gambling-style games at public venues.

Officials from the Thalang District Office inspected shopping malls, convenience stores, and other locations between September 6 and 9. Around 50 unlicensed machines were found and immediately deactivated, including several at the popular Robinson Lifestyle Thalang mall.

Each machine had an official notice attached and venue operators were given 15 days to remove them, or face prosecution.

“The operators must strictly follow the law. Those who continue running unlicensed claw machines after notification will face strict legal action.”

Under orders issued by the Ministry of Interior on September 2, the crackdown was launched in accordance with the Gambling Act 1935. Claw machines fall under List B, No. 28 of the Act, as they involve a win-lose scenario between the player and the operator, thus classifying them as gambling devices.

According to Thai law, anyone operating unlicensed machines faces up to two years in prison, a fine of 2,000 baht per machine, or both. In this case, venue managers were fined 2,000 baht for each claw machine found.

The Ministry of Interior has also made it clear that no new licences are to be issued for these machines, effectively banning them nationwide. Local officials across all provinces have been instructed to enforce the prohibition without exception.

The Thalang District Office further warned that owners of venues where the machines are located could also be prosecuted. If they fail to remove the machines after being notified, they may be deemed as indirectly promoting or supporting illegal gambling, reported The Phuket News.

This follows growing concerns from parents and community members who argue that the machines, often marketed as entertainment for children, encourage gambling behaviour under the guise of skill-based games.

In other news, the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) raided a well-known gambling den in Don Mueang, arresting more than 200 suspects involved in illegal betting. The operation targeted the notorious venue in Soi Songprapha 1.