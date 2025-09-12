Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

Venue owners given 15 days to comply or face legal prosecution

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Dozens of claw machines have been shut down across Phuket’s Thalang district in a major crackdown on unlicensed gambling-style games at public venues.

Officials from the Thalang District Office inspected shopping malls, convenience stores, and other locations between September 6 and 9. Around 50 unlicensed machines were found and immediately deactivated, including several at the popular Robinson Lifestyle Thalang mall.

Each machine had an official notice attached and venue operators were given 15 days to remove them, or face prosecution.

“The operators must strictly follow the law. Those who continue running unlicensed claw machines after notification will face strict legal action.”

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Under orders issued by the Ministry of Interior on September 2, the crackdown was launched in accordance with the Gambling Act 1935. Claw machines fall under List B, No. 28 of the Act, as they involve a win-lose scenario between the player and the operator, thus classifying them as gambling devices.

According to Thai law, anyone operating unlicensed machines faces up to two years in prison, a fine of 2,000 baht per machine, or both. In this case, venue managers were fined 2,000 baht for each claw machine found.

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | News by Thaiger

The Ministry of Interior has also made it clear that no new licences are to be issued for these machines, effectively banning them nationwide. Local officials across all provinces have been instructed to enforce the prohibition without exception.

The Thalang District Office further warned that owners of venues where the machines are located could also be prosecuted. If they fail to remove the machines after being notified, they may be deemed as indirectly promoting or supporting illegal gambling, reported The Phuket News.

This follows growing concerns from parents and community members who argue that the machines, often marketed as entertainment for children, encourage gambling behaviour under the guise of skill-based games.

In other news, the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) raided a well-known gambling den in Don Mueang, arresting more than 200 suspects involved in illegal betting. The operation targeted the notorious venue in Soi Songprapha 1.

Latest Thailand News
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

8 seconds ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

39 minutes ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

53 minutes ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

1 hour ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

3 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

3 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

3 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

4 hours ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

4 hours ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

4 hours ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

5 hours ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

8 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

21 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

21 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

21 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

23 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

23 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

23 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

1 day ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

1 day ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.