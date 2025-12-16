Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

At least nine people fell victim to a fraud at a beauty clinic in Phuket, where workers secretly used their mobile phones to access financial applications and purchase expensive services without their consent.

Two representatives of the victims contacted the administrator of the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต to share their experiences publicly. They said they wanted to warn others and encourage more victims to come forward and take legal action against the clinic.

According to the victims, they are currently in contact with at least seven other people who experienced similar incidents at the same clinic.

One victim told the Facebook page that she had purchased a service package from the clinic and visited the premises on December 9 for her treatment. While she was lying on the treatment bed with her eyes closed, a staff member, identified as N, entered the room and encouraged her to buy additional service packages.

The victim said she refused at first, explaining that the advertised package was too expensive. The staff member then offered her a special discount, and both sides agreed on a service price of 13,000 baht.

Later, another clinic worker approached the victim and suggested an instalment payment plan. The worker said the victim could pay through the e-commerce platform Shopee over 10 months with zero interest.

Trusting the staff, the victim agreed and handed over her unlocked mobile phone so the worker could complete the payment process.

Shortly afterwards, the victim received a call from Krungthai Bank asking her to confirm a credit card transaction worth 227,000 baht. Shocked, she denied authorising the transaction.

The victim said she was still inside the clinic at the time and immediately questioned the staff. She later discovered that clinic workers had accessed her credit card application and charged her card 227,000 baht for services she had never agreed to purchase.

She also found that the workers had accessed her Shopee account and taken out a loan worth 40,800 baht, despite her agreement being limited to a 13,000 baht package.

The victim said she demanded the clinic resolve the issue by contacting both the bank and Shopee. Although the staff promised to help, she did not trust them and decided to file a police report.

Another victim told the page she faced a similar situation and lost 150,000 baht. She urged the public to share the case widely and called on other victims to join together in taking legal action against the clinic.