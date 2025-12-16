Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 11:55 AM
179 2 minutes read
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

At least nine people fell victim to a fraud at a beauty clinic in Phuket, where workers secretly used their mobile phones to access financial applications and purchase expensive services without their consent.

Two representatives of the victims contacted the administrator of the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต to share their experiences publicly. They said they wanted to warn others and encourage more victims to come forward and take legal action against the clinic.

According to the victims, they are currently in contact with at least seven other people who experienced similar incidents at the same clinic.

One victim told the Facebook page that she had purchased a service package from the clinic and visited the premises on December 9 for her treatment. While she was lying on the treatment bed with her eyes closed, a staff member, identified as N, entered the room and encouraged her to buy additional service packages.

The victim said she refused at first, explaining that the advertised package was too expensive. The staff member then offered her a special discount, and both sides agreed on a service price of 13,000 baht.

Phuket beauty clinic scam
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Later, another clinic worker approached the victim and suggested an instalment payment plan. The worker said the victim could pay through the e-commerce platform Shopee over 10 months with zero interest.

Trusting the staff, the victim agreed and handed over her unlocked mobile phone so the worker could complete the payment process.

Related Articles

Shortly afterwards, the victim received a call from Krungthai Bank asking her to confirm a credit card transaction worth 227,000 baht. Shocked, she denied authorising the transaction.

The victim said she was still inside the clinic at the time and immediately questioned the staff. She later discovered that clinic workers had accessed her credit card application and charged her card 227,000 baht for services she had never agreed to purchase.

Beauty clinic
Photo by Imágenes de jose carlos via Canva

She also found that the workers had accessed her Shopee account and taken out a loan worth 40,800 baht, despite her agreement being limited to a 13,000 baht package.

The victim said she demanded the clinic resolve the issue by contacting both the bank and Shopee. Although the staff promised to help, she did not trust them and decided to file a police report.

Another victim told the page she faced a similar situation and lost 150,000 baht. She urged the public to share the case widely and called on other victims to join together in taking legal action against the clinic.

Latest Thailand News
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

16 seconds ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

1 hour ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

1 hour ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

2 hours ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

2 hours ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

3 hours ago
Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

3 hours ago
Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

19 hours ago
Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

20 hours ago
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

20 hours ago
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

21 hours ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

21 hours ago
Thai man cites son with Down&#8217;s syndrome after stealing police&#8217;s motorcycle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

21 hours ago
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

22 hours ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

22 hours ago
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

23 hours ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

23 hours ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

24 hours ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

24 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

1 day ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

1 day ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

1 day ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

1 day ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 11:55 AM
179 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.