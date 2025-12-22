Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station

A Canadian man was arrested after stealing a car from outside a police station in Krabi, triggering a high-speed chase involving more than 30 officers on Friday, December 19.

The Canadian suspect, later identified as 43 year old Michael Jame Parton, stole a car with the registration number กว 5345, which was parked outside Mueang Krabi Police Station, before speeding away along Utarakit Road.

Police immediately launched a pursuit after receiving reports of the theft. Officers were deployed across multiple locations, blocking roads and coordinating with local administrative officials to prevent the suspect from escaping.

After an intense chase, police successfully intercepted the vehicle on a road outside a convenience store near Krabi Hospital, where Parton was arrested without further resistance.

The owner of the stolen car, 35 year old Nattapong Suwan, explained to police how the incident unfolded. He said he had parked his car outside a school while waiting to pick up his child when the foreign man suddenly opened the car door and got inside without permission.

Feeling uneasy, Nattapong decided to drive directly to Mueang Krabi Police Station to seek assistance. Upon arrival, he left the vehicle to report the situation to officers, leaving the foreign man seated inside the car.

The foreign suspect seized the opportunity while Nattapong was speaking with police to drive off with the vehicle.

Police took Parton back to the station for questioning and further legal proceedings. However, officers have not yet disclosed details of the interrogation, and the suspect’s motive remains unclear.

Police stated that they are investigating whether Parton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. Immigration Bureau officers are also expected to conduct further checks into his immigration status and background.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online. Some Thai netizens criticised the strength of Thai laws, arguing that penalties are not strict enough to deter foreign nationals from committing crimes.

Others directed criticism at the car owner, saying he was careless for leaving his vehicle unlocked and unattended with a stranger inside.

As of now, police have not announced the specific charges or penalties Parton may face. Many online users have called for visa revocation and blacklisting if he is found guilty.