Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 11:19 AM
73 1 minute read
Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

A Canadian man was arrested after stealing a car from outside a police station in Krabi, triggering a high-speed chase involving more than 30 officers on Friday, December 19.

The Canadian suspect, later identified as 43 year old Michael Jame Parton, stole a car with the registration number กว 5345, which was parked outside Mueang Krabi Police Station, before speeding away along Utarakit Road.

Police immediately launched a pursuit after receiving reports of the theft. Officers were deployed across multiple locations, blocking roads and coordinating with local administrative officials to prevent the suspect from escaping.

After an intense chase, police successfully intercepted the vehicle on a road outside a convenience store near Krabi Hospital, where Parton was arrested without further resistance.

The owner of the stolen car, 35 year old Nattapong Suwan, explained to police how the incident unfolded. He said he had parked his car outside a school while waiting to pick up his child when the foreign man suddenly opened the car door and got inside without permission.

Canadian arrested in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

Feeling uneasy, Nattapong decided to drive directly to Mueang Krabi Police Station to seek assistance. Upon arrival, he left the vehicle to report the situation to officers, leaving the foreign man seated inside the car.

The foreign suspect seized the opportunity while Nattapong was speaking with police to drive off with the vehicle.

Related Articles

Police took Parton back to the station for questioning and further legal proceedings. However, officers have not yet disclosed details of the interrogation, and the suspect’s motive remains unclear.

Police stated that they are investigating whether Parton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. Immigration Bureau officers are also expected to conduct further checks into his immigration status and background.

Foreign man steals car in Phuet
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

The incident sparked widespread discussion online. Some Thai netizens criticised the strength of Thai laws, arguing that penalties are not strict enough to deter foreign nationals from committing crimes.

Others directed criticism at the car owner, saying he was careless for leaving his vehicle unlocked and unattended with a stranger inside.

As of now, police have not announced the specific charges or penalties Parton may face. Many online users have called for visa revocation and blacklisting if he is found guilty.

Foreign thief arrested after stealing car in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว CIA ประเทศไทย

Latest Thailand News
Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother

11 seconds ago
Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station

8 minutes ago
Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani

44 minutes ago
Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner

1 hour ago
Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period | Thaiger Thailand News

Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period

1 hour ago
Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach

2 hours ago
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

20 hours ago
Phuket launches &#8216;One District, One Creative Space&#8217; for cultural growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

21 hours ago
Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

22 hours ago
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

22 hours ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

23 hours ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

23 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

23 hours ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

23 hours ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

24 hours ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

1 day ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

1 day ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

1 day ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

1 day ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

2 days ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

2 days ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

2 days ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

2 days ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

2 days ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

3 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 11:19 AM
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.