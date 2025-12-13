Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 13, 2025, 1:07 PM
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer
Way Thaitanium giving an interview at the Central Investigation Bureau building | Photo via Thairath

Thai-American rapper Prinya Intachai, known as Way Thaitanium, reported to police at the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) yesterday, December 12, to acknowledge fraud charges filed against him and his actress wife, Rybena “Nana” Intachai.

The case stems from accusations made by a businessman who claimed the couple deceived him into transferring 14 million baht.

Prinya arrived at the ECD accompanied by his lawyer, Saiyood Phengbunchoo, and met with ECD commander Police Major General Thatphum Charuprach following a police summons.

According to Saiyood, his client faces charges of colluding in fraud, linked to 14 million baht allegedly transferred to Prinya’s account in ten transactions since March last year.

The complainant alleged the money was part of a fraudulent scheme involving Rybena. The lawyer stated that Prinya had no knowledge of the funds’ origin.

Saiyood said Rybena instructed her husband to use the money without revealing where it came from and allegedly told the complainant not to inform Prinya of the arrangement.

Prinya reportedly became aware of the issue in October and began repaying the complainant, transferring 1.5 million baht later that month. His lawyer stressed that the rapper never invited investment and had no involvement in his wife’s business dealings.

Saiyood also noted that the 14-million-baht case is unrelated to a separate 50-million-baht dispute involving the couple.

He admitted the scandal had made it difficult for the couple to raise funds. Concerts have been cancelled, and multiple sponsors have withdrawn their support. The controversy has also impacted the sale of the couple’s barbershop shares, dropping from 300 million baht to 180 million baht.

Bangkok Post stated that their assets, including a house currently up for sale, are under review due to mortgage obligations. Total liabilities in all cases linked to Rybena reportedly amount to 152 million baht. She has been charged with loan fraud and released on bail.

After acknowledging the charges, Prinya told reporters he had fully cooperated with investigators and provided detailed explanations.

He also confirmed he recently borrowed 2 million baht from bandmate Jamrus “Day Thaitanium” Thasanalawad.

“It was a personal agreement between us, a gentleman’s deal. I didn’t tell anyone. We’ve worked together as close friends for 25 years.”

