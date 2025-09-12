Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

Judges reject calls for public vote to choose charter drafters

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
59 1 minute read
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that any move to draft a new constitution must involve three referendums and cannot include elected charter drafters.

The Constitutional Court delivered the ruling following a petition filed by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who requested legal clarification on Parliament’s authority to initiate a new constitution and the necessary procedures.

The case stems from a joint parliamentary sitting on March 17, when Senator Premsak Piayura and MP Wisut Chainarun proposed an urgent motion seeking the court’s interpretation. Parliament approved the motion, and the case was referred to the court on March 21.

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a 5–2 decision, the court confirmed that Parliament has the right to express intent to draft a new charter. However, it ruled that this must first be approved by a public referendum, in line with Chapter 15 of the 2017 Constitution on amendments.

Significantly, the court barred the direct election of members to a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA), stating that such appointments must follow constitutional processes, not public vote.

In a separate 6–1 ruling, the court determined that three referendums must be held: one to decide whether to draft a new constitution, a second on the drafting methods and key principles, and a third to approve or reject the final draft.

However, the court left room for flexibility, allowing the first two referendums to be combined into a single vote.

Related Articles

The ruling has sparked political tension, particularly within the coalition government. The opposition People’s Party (PP) insists on two referendums and is now pressuring the ruling Bhumjaithai Party to submit a constitutional amendment bill under Chapter 15 within the next seven days, reported Bangkok Post.

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | News by Thaiger
Photo of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut courtesy of The Conversation

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut warned that delays would breach the coalition’s Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed in exchange for PP’s support for Bhumjaithai to form a government.

“Despite the court’s ruling, drafting a new constitution with an elected CDA remains our top priority. This is clearly written into the MOA.”

He added that the first referendum could be held alongside the next general election, expected within four months of the new Cabinet being installed.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

19 seconds ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

20 minutes ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

42 minutes ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

1 hour ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

2 hours ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

2 hours ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

3 hours ago
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

4 hours ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

4 hours ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

4 hours ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

5 hours ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

5 hours ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

6 hours ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

8 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

21 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

21 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

22 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

22 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

23 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

23 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

24 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

24 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.