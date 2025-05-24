Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, a major operation targeted a well-known shopping mall in Bangkok, uncovering counterfeit luxury brands, including bags and watches.

The Thai government is intensifying its efforts to combat copyright infringement, aiming to remove Thailand from international watch lists for such issues.

Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap highlighted the importance placed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration on addressing all forms of copyright violations. This effort aligns with Thailand’s commitments as a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Following orders from the prime minister’s secretary, investigations were launched after the government complaint centre, 1111, received over 2,000 reports of illegal businesses and corruption involving officials. Allegations include bribery for avoiding legal actions, illegal websites, online gambling, and the sale of e-cigarettes.

The investigation linked these activities to human trafficking and illegal labour, with foreigners being employed as sales staff in major shopping areas in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phuket, Pattaya, and other tourist spots. Bribes to officials reportedly range from 50,000 to 100,000 baht per month per store, with an annual circulation of at least 200 million baht per area.

It was also found that many officials used mule accounts for transactions involving illegal websites, with payments for URLs ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 baht.

In some provinces, over 1,000 URLs are active, with the illegal trade reaching several billion baht annually. The prime minister’s office reported these findings to relevant agencies such as the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Jirayu stated that a task force, including the Ministry of Commerce and Royal Thai Police, led by Major General Tasanapoom Charupraj, targeted the shopping mall. The operation involved 120 police officers and 30 Ministry of Commerce officials, targeting the first to fourth floors where counterfeit luxury items were conspicuously on sale.

Tenants included both Thais and foreigners, with English-speaking foreigners acting as front-line salespeople. It was found that bribes were paid to multiple officials, identified as Miss A, Mr T, and Inspector N.

Watch list

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently kept Thailand on its Watch List under the Special 301 Report for 2025, which monitors intellectual property rights protection. Despite this, the USTR acknowledged Thailand’s efforts to improve its legal framework, particularly the amendments to copyright and patent laws and the management of Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) aligning with best practices for music royalties.

The Thai government is intensifying collaborations with all sectors, including the national police and the Department of Intellectual Property, to eliminate counterfeit goods and combat transnational crime impacting the economy and legal system. The goal is to remove Thailand from the USTR’s Watch List promptly.

Reports indicate government officials have been involved in accepting bribes from importers and sellers, enabling widespread sales of counterfeit goods both in stores and online, reported KhaoSod.

Any instances of counterfeit trademarked products or bribery should be reported to the Government House via phone at 1111, by mail to Voice of Thai people, Government House, Bangkok 10300, or by email at jirayu9000@gmail.com.

