Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught

Decades of crackdowns fail to silence gambling hub

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of กระทรวงมหาดไทย PR Facebook

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) has conducted a raid on the infamous gambling den in Don Mueang, capturing over 200 gamblers. The operation, Singh Prab Payas, targeted the legendary gambling venue located in Soi Songprapha 1, with Phumtham Wechayachai leading the operation.

The gambling establishment was notorious for its elaborate setup, offering multiple entrance doors, designated parking zones, a shuttle service, air-conditioned rooms, and refreshments, making it an attractive spot for gamblers.

Inside, various rooms facilitated different types of gambling activities, such as Dragon Tiger and Fantan. The venue operated from 10am to 6am the following day, and cash flow reached between 3 and 5 million baht (US$92,680 and 154,395) in just a few hours. Officials estimate the illegal casino generates between 300 and 500 million baht (US$9.2 and 15.4 million) each month.

The site was previously a synthetic grass football field converted into a gambling den. During the raid, a significant number of servers were seized, and more than 200 gamblers were apprehended, reported KhaoSod.

Officials are now examining whether construction and land use permits for the site were legally obtained. They also warned that any officials found complicit — either through negligence or by accepting bribes — will face prosecution.

The DPA revealed that the venue belongs to Anuwat, a wanted man with multiple arrest warrants linked to gambling offences. However, the main organiser running the operation is a different person, whose identity is already known. The investigation is also tracking the true owner of 17 bank accounts linked to gambling transactions, all registered under the same name.

Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of กระทรวงมหาดไทย PR Facebook

Gambling den

Related Articles

Police Major General Jesada Suaisom, Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commander, along with Don Mueang Police Station officers, joined the raid. He insisted police had not ignored the case, stressing they had previously raided the site, arrested gamblers, and prosecuted organisers. Despite repeated action, the venue has continued to reopen.

May be an image of 2 people, money and text

On August 26, police sought a search warrant, but the court rejected the request. Without legal authority, officers were unable to proceed until the DPA’s special operations unit exercised its own powers to raid the premises. Anuwat is currently on the run, with investigators tracing him to northern Thailand and possibly neighbouring countries, reported Thai PBS.

May be an image of text

The den has gained notoriety as a legendary casino, raided more than 20 times over the past five years, but consistently reopening. Anuwat has already been convicted in nine separate cases, sentenced to over 13 years in prison. A further eight cases remain under appeal, two are with prosecutors, and two more arrest warrants are still active.

May be an image of ‎4 people and ‎text that says &quot;‎H T ห้องเช่า ห้อง เช่า ห้ามเล่นการพนัด รพนับ ห้าม ล่นการ ع0ده مقم .新保蛋街‎&quot;‎‎

Latest Thailand News
Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized | Thaiger Crime News

Nong Khai police thwart meth smuggling with million pills seized

1 minute ago
Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught | Thaiger Crime News

Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught

19 minutes ago
Journey&#8217;s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Journey’s end: Woman found dead on tour bus in Phetchaburi

21 minutes ago
Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man busted with meth after riding into police checkpoint

40 minutes ago
Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast

47 minutes ago
Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Deadly landslide strikes Chiang Mai village, 4 killed

1 hour ago
Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Weather warning issued for 47 provinces in Thailand

1 hour ago
Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok simulator wins UK aviation seal of approval

17 hours ago
Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman reveals secret sex work to cover 4,200-baht daily loan interest

17 hours ago
Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab | Thaiger Business News

Hotel wars: Dusit Thani heir vows to block family power grab

17 hours ago
&#8216;Pearl of Phuket&#8217;: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant | Thaiger Phuket News

‘Pearl of Phuket’: Thai-Cambodian beauty dazzles in pageant

18 hours ago
Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love | Thaiger Thailand News

Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love

18 hours ago
All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law | Thaiger Bangkok News

All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law

18 hours ago
Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills | Thaiger Thailand News

Phetchabun drug bust: Police intercept 1.2 million meth pills

18 hours ago
Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Shaky start: Twin tremors jolt Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son

19 hours ago
Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grants Myanmar refugees legal right to work

19 hours ago
Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Parking pain: Don Mueang slaps higher charges on travellers

19 hours ago
Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park | Thaiger Crime News

Caught red handed: man admits sexually abusing dog in Songkhla Public Park

19 hours ago
Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists go viral for clothes swap challenge at Phuket airport

20 hours ago
School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years | Thaiger South Thailand News

School lunch scam: Supreme Court jails ex-director for 25 years

20 hours ago
Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Tomorrowland festival with 2 billion baht budget

20 hours ago
Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Self-harming Brit in Pattaya hotel drama identified as missing Scot

20 hours ago
Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | Thaiger Events

Southern Thailand pioneers De-Stress Economy at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

20 hours ago
Chon Buri police bust illegal poker den, arrest nine foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police bust illegal poker den, arrest nine foreigners

20 hours ago
Red light ban hits Pattaya ambulances after Rayong crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Red light ban hits Pattaya ambulances after Rayong crash

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x