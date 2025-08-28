Infamous Don Mueang gambling den raided, over 200 gamblers caught

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) has conducted a raid on the infamous gambling den in Don Mueang, capturing over 200 gamblers. The operation, Singh Prab Payas, targeted the legendary gambling venue located in Soi Songprapha 1, with Phumtham Wechayachai leading the operation.

The gambling establishment was notorious for its elaborate setup, offering multiple entrance doors, designated parking zones, a shuttle service, air-conditioned rooms, and refreshments, making it an attractive spot for gamblers.

Inside, various rooms facilitated different types of gambling activities, such as Dragon Tiger and Fantan. The venue operated from 10am to 6am the following day, and cash flow reached between 3 and 5 million baht (US$92,680 and 154,395) in just a few hours. Officials estimate the illegal casino generates between 300 and 500 million baht (US$9.2 and 15.4 million) each month.

The site was previously a synthetic grass football field converted into a gambling den. During the raid, a significant number of servers were seized, and more than 200 gamblers were apprehended, reported KhaoSod.

Officials are now examining whether construction and land use permits for the site were legally obtained. They also warned that any officials found complicit — either through negligence or by accepting bribes — will face prosecution.

The DPA revealed that the venue belongs to Anuwat, a wanted man with multiple arrest warrants linked to gambling offences. However, the main organiser running the operation is a different person, whose identity is already known. The investigation is also tracking the true owner of 17 bank accounts linked to gambling transactions, all registered under the same name.

Gambling den

Police Major General Jesada Suaisom, Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commander, along with Don Mueang Police Station officers, joined the raid. He insisted police had not ignored the case, stressing they had previously raided the site, arrested gamblers, and prosecuted organisers. Despite repeated action, the venue has continued to reopen.

On August 26, police sought a search warrant, but the court rejected the request. Without legal authority, officers were unable to proceed until the DPA’s special operations unit exercised its own powers to raid the premises. Anuwat is currently on the run, with investigators tracing him to northern Thailand and possibly neighbouring countries, reported Thai PBS.

The den has gained notoriety as a legendary casino, raided more than 20 times over the past five years, but consistently reopening. Anuwat has already been convicted in nine separate cases, sentenced to over 13 years in prison. A further eight cases remain under appeal, two are with prosecutors, and two more arrest warrants are still active.