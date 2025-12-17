Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

Police arrested a Thai woman after she carried out an acid attack on her husband at their accommodation in Rayong province yesterday, December 16, which was also the victim’s birthday.

Officers from Nikhom Phattana Police Station, along with rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation, rushed to a room in the Nikhom Phattana district at around 2am after receiving a report of a serious acid attack.

At the scene, police found the victim, identified as 60 year old Somchai, sitting on his bed with severe chemical burns across his body. His hair was burned away and was found scattered on the pillow.

Parts of the bedding showed heavy damage, with burn marks on the mattress caused by the corrosive liquid. Pieces of damaged flesh were also reportedly found on the bed.

Rescue volunteers, Surachat Jintana and Jarunee Patthimakorn, who assisted the victim, said they believed the attack occurred while Somchai was asleep and completely unaware of what was happening. He was unable to open his eyes or speak when rescuers arrived, and the acid had also entered his mouth, causing further injuries.

Surachat, who has worked as a rescue volunteer for around 10 years, said this was the most serious acid attack he had ever encountered. He admitted he was shocked by the condition of the victim and the severity of the injuries.

Jarunee said this was her first time responding to an acid attack case. She admitted she had to quickly search for basic first-aid instructions online in order to assist the victim properly while waiting for further medical support.

According to the rescue team, the acid was stored in a bottle resembling a local white spirits container. They said the entire bottle appeared empty, suggesting a large quantity of the chemical was used in the attack.

Somchai was given emergency assistance before being rushed to hospital for urgent treatment. No official update has yet been provided regarding his condition.

Police detained Somchai’s wife, whose name was withheld, and brought her to the police station for questioning about the motive behind the attack.

Rescue workers suspected the incident may have been linked to conflict or misunderstandings between the couple and stressed that disputes should always be resolved through calm discussion rather than violence.

A similar case was reported in August, when a Thai woman surrendered to police after attacking her ex-boyfriend with acid inside a shopping mall bathroom in Samut Prakan. In that case, the chemical used was reported to be a bathroom cleaning product.

The suspect claimed she attacked her ex-boyfriend after he failed to repay borrowed money and began a relationship with another woman. She added that the financial dispute escalated after her ex-boyfriend and his new partner allegedly came to her workplace and verbally abused her.