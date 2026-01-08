Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

Published: January 8, 2026, 11:21 AM
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide
Photo via CIB

Thai police arrested a Russian man illegally working as a tour guide at a pier in Phuket yesterday, January 7, just moments before escorting tourists on an Andaman Sea excursion.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said officers from the Phuket Marine Police arrested 33 year old Lapa at a pier in Phuket province and charged him with working without a permit and illegally operating as a tour guide, offences under Thai labour and tourism laws.

According to Phuket Marine Police, the suspect was observed meeting tourists who had arrived by van and escorting them to a waiting area while interacting with them in a manner consistent with tour guiding. Officers gathered evidence and identified the suspect before moving in.

Lapa was also seen checking tourist names against a list, distributing wristbands, and explaining details about the trip. When he attempted to lead the group toward the boat, officers approached and requested identification and work documents.

CH7 News reported that Lapa was unable to provide a passport or work permit, showing only a photograph of his passport stored on his mobile phone. Staff at the registration point told officers that the documents provided to Lapa contained tourist names and trip details, but his name did not appear on any official lists.

Further checks with immigration officials confirmed that Lapa had entered Thailand under a 60 day visa exemption, which does not permit employment. Police informed him of the charges and escorted him to the Phuket Marine Police station for further questioning and documentation checks.

During questioning, Lapa reportedly admitted that he worked at the pier around twice a week, primarily assisting Russian tourists. He said he sometimes accompanied them on boat trips and had rented accommodation in Phuket.

Witnesses told police he had been tour guiding during high season for three to four years, mainly translating for Russian tourists travelling to the Andaman Sea.

Lapa was handed over to investigators at Phuket City Police Station for legal proceedings, though police said they were still unable to determine who had employed him.

Similarly, previously in April last year, Phuket Tourist Police arrested two Russian nationals and fined two tour companies in a coordinated sting targeting unlicensed tourism activity.

Published: January 8, 2026, 11:21 AM
