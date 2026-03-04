Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

Phuket motorists rushed to refuel yesterday evening, March 3, with long queues forming at a Bangchak petrol station in Kathu as concerns grew that fuel costs could rise amid uncertainty in the Middle East.

Vans and taxis running main routes such as Kathu to Patong were among those filling up, along with riders and other residents. The queue reportedly stretched beyond the forecourt and out towards the station entrance.

Many customers filled their tanks instead of buying the usual amounts of about 300 to 500 baht for cars and 50 to 100 baht for motorcycles, leaving some petrol stations with insufficient fuel supplies.

More queues are expected today, March 4, as some drivers are likely to return to fill up again amid fears that fuel prices could rise further.

In response to the wider concern over supply, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand has enough oil reserves even if an important strait is closed.

He added that the country imports crude from multiple sources, not only the Middle East, and that the government has a clear policy to manage oil supplies.

Thailand’s oil refining capacity is about 170 million litres a day, while domestic consumption is about 130 million litres per day, Anutin noted.

If the situation worsens, the government is reportedly ready to suspend fuel exports to other countries, except Laos, and divert more than 30 million litres of surplus fuel for domestic use. The aim is to reassure the public that Thailand will not face an energy shortage.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry said it is maintaining current measures to stabilise fuel prices, adding that current energy costs do not justify any price rises for goods or services.

The ministry also warned operators not to take advantage of the situation by increasing prices, and urged the public not to panic, reported Newshawk Phuket.

In a related measure, Thailand’s government ordered a diesel price freeze after concerns over an escalating overseas conflict prompted some motorists to rush to fill up and stockpile fuel.

The move follows reports that fighting involving the United States and Israel against Iran has affected oil exports and is expected to last for around four weeks.