Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

Saturday, September 27, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Chinese national was arrested in Pattaya after being caught guiding tourists without a licence, prompting legal action by tourism officials and police.

The man was apprehended at Laem Bali Hai Pier.

The operation was led by Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, and Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau. The crackdown focused on violations of the Tourism Business and Guide Act of 2008 and targeted unauthorised tour guide operations involving foreign nationals.

The arrest came after a joint surveillance effort involving the Eastern Region Registrar of Tourism Business and Guides and the Tourist Police Investigation Division. Officers observed the suspect, identified only as Zheng, escorting a group of 14 foreign tourists to a bus following a boat trip without the presence of a licensed Thai guide.

Upon inspection, officials discovered that Zheng had no valid tour guide licence and was operating in violation of Thai labour laws. According to Thai law, the tour guide profession is strictly reserved for Thai nationals, and work permits for this role are not issued to foreigners.

Further investigation found that the tour company had officially assigned a Thai guide, known only as M, to lead the group. However, she was not present at the time of the tour.

Zheng was promptly detained and now faces charges under Sections 49 and 86 of the Tourism Business and Guide Act for acting as a tour guide without a licence. He also faces additional charges for working as a foreign national without a work permit or engaging in prohibited work under the Foreign Employment Act.

The case didn’t end there. Later the same day, the registered Thai guide, M, turned herself in at Pattaya City Police Station. She was charged with allowing an unlicensed individual to perform tour guide duties on her behalf, a violation that could result in fines or loss of licence, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials say this case serves as a warning to tour companies and individuals attempting to circumvent Thai tourism regulations. They have pledged to step up monitoring at popular tourist destinations to protect the integrity of the local tourism industry and ensure compliance with the law.

