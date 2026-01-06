French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 9:45 AM
187 2 minutes read
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Key insights from the news

  • A 22-year-old French tourist, Alexis Vergos, died after slipping from the fifth tier of Na Muang 2 Waterfall in Koh Samui while taking selfies with his girlfriend, who survived by grabbing a tree branch.
  • Emergency services were alerted after Vergos fell, and his body was found in a pool on the fourth tier, where he was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries.
  • The recovery operation took about two hours, involving careful planning due to the steep and dangerous terrain of the waterfall.
  • Na Muang 2 Waterfall has a history of serious accidents, prompting local officials to reiterate warnings for visitors to exercise caution and follow safety instructions.

A French tourist died after slipping and falling from the fifth tier of a waterfall on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province while taking selfies with his girlfriend. The woman narrowly escaped the fatal accident.

Officers from Koh Samui Police Station rushed to Na Muang 2 Waterfall yesterday, January 5, after receiving a report of the fall. The victim was later identified as 22 year old French national Alexis Vergos, who reportedly went missing after slipping from the rocks on the fifth tier of the waterfall.

Police, rescue workers, and local administrative officials launched a search operation and later found Vergos’s body in a pool of water on the fourth tier of the waterfall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rescue team carefully planned a recovery operation due to the steep and dangerous terrain. Using ropes, rescuers slowly lifted the body from the water, placed it on a stretcher, and carried it down the waterfall. The operation took around two hours to complete.

A doctor from Koh Samui Hospital conducted a preliminary examination and found that the French tourist had suffered severe head injuries.

Frenchman dies Na Mueang Waterfall Samui
Photo via Channel 8

According to Thai interpreter Pimprapha Sakulpram, the victim’s girlfriend, Romane, told police that the couple visited the waterfall together and climbed up to the fifth tier.

While attempting to take selfies on the rocks, both of them reportedly slipped. Romane said she managed to grab onto a tree branch, which saved her life, while Vergos was swept away by the flowing water and fell down to a lower level of the waterfall.

Related Articles

Romane then rushed down to the base of the waterfall to alert nearby restaurant operators, who contacted emergency services.

French tourist dies on Koh Samui
Photo via Channel 8

Na Muang 2 Waterfall has seen several serious accidents in the past. In June 2024, an Italian tourist suffered injuries to his hips and legs after slipping on the rocks. In November of the same year, an Indian tourist lost his life after falling from a cliff at the same waterfall.

In another case in May last year, a British soldier sustained serious injuries in an accident at the waterfall and later faced a hospital bill exceeding 4.4 million baht.

Local officials once again urged visitors to exercise extreme caution when climbing waterfalls, especially during wet or slippery conditions. Warning signs have been installed throughout the area, and tourists are advised to strictly follow safety instructions to prevent further accidents.

Thaiger QUIZ
Koh Samui Waterfall Accident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the nationality of the tourist who died at the waterfall?
  2. 2. What was the activity the couple was engaged in when the accident occurred?
  3. 3. How did the girlfriend manage to survive the fall?
  4. 4. What was the name of the waterfall where the incident occurred?
  5. 5. What severe injuries did Alexis Vergos suffer from?
  6. 6. What did Romane do after her boyfriend fell?
  7. 7. How long did the recovery operation take?
  8. 8. What safety measures have local officials taken to prevent accidents?
  9. 9. What happened to another tourist at the same waterfall in June 2024?
  10. 10. What is the general advice given to visitors regarding the waterfall?

Latest Thailand News
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

14 minutes ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

30 minutes ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

46 minutes ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

17 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

17 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

17 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

18 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

18 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

18 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

18 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

19 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

20 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

20 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

21 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

21 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

21 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

21 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

21 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

22 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

23 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

23 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

23 hours ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 9:45 AM
187 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.