Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 8, 2026, 11:09 AM
521 2 minutes read
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แฉเชียงใหม่ V2

Key insights from the news

  • Images of four foreign women sunbathing in bikinis near Rajamontean Temple in Chiang Mai sparked divided opinions among Thai netizens after being shared on social media.
  • Critics argued that the women's behavior was inappropriate for a public area close to a religious site, emphasizing the need for travelers to understand local customs before visiting.
  • Supporters of the women suggested that cultural differences should be acknowledged, advocating for polite communication rather than public shaming through online posts.
  • This incident follows a similar controversy from the previous year involving two Polish women, highlighting ongoing tensions regarding cultural misunderstandings in Chiang Mai.

Opinions among Thai netizens were divided after images of four foreign women in bikinis sunbathing near a temple in Chiang Mai province circulated widely on social media.

The Facebook page แฉเชียงใหม่ V2 shared the photos on Monday, January 5. The images showed four foreign women wearing bikinis and sitting on the grass beside the city moat in central Chiang Mai. MGR Online later reported that the incident occurred near Rajamontean Temple.

In its caption, the page criticised the behaviour, writing…

“We understand cultural differences, but shouldn’t travellers learn about the country before visiting? Sunbathing outside a temple? One of the women in a grey bikini even spread her legs widely facing the temple entrance.”

The post also showed a shirtless foreign man lying on the grass nearby, but criticism from the page was directed mainly at the group of women.

The images quickly drew attention online, receiving more than 1,600 reactions and over 300 comments. Many netizens agreed with the page administrator, saying the women dressed and behaved inappropriately in a public area close to a religious site.

Foreign women sunbathe in bikinis bear temple sparking debate
Photo via Facebook/ แฉเชียงใหม่ V2

Others, however, argued that cultural differences should be taken into account and said locals should politely inform visitors instead of photographing them and sharing the images online without consent. Comments included…

Related Articles

“This is uncivilised behaviour. Westerners often see themselves as more advanced than others, but what they are doing shows the opposite. Before travelling anywhere, people should learn about the country and its culture.”

“Visiting another country without learning its culture. This should be done on a beach, not near a temple.”

“No manners at all.”

“Chiang Mai wants to present itself as a world-class destination, yet locals cannot even speak English. Instead of politely warning visitors, people invade their privacy by posting photos online. Residents should be more open-minded.”

Bikini sunbathing near Chiang Mai temple sparks online backlash
Photo via Facebook/ แฉเชียงใหม่ V2

“They likely didn’t know it was inappropriate. Wearing bikinis is normal for them. They came here to travel and support the economy. We should act as good hosts by advising them, not exposing them online.”

“This is normal behaviour in their culture. Thai people are simply not used to seeing public spaces used this way. Many public parks here are left unused and overgrown.”

As of the time of reporting, Chiang Mai authorities had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

This was not the first time cultural differences sparked debate online in the province. In January last year, two Polish women were criticised for sunbathing at Chiang Man Temple. The women later apologised publicly, saying they were unaware that their actions were considered inappropriate.

Thaiger QUIZ
Chiang Mai Cultural Sensitivity Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What sparked the divided opinions among Thai netizens?
  2. 2. Which Facebook page first shared the images of the incident?
  3. 3. Where did the incident occur?
  4. 4. What did the page criticize about the women's behavior?
  5. 5. How many reactions did the images receive online?
  6. 6. What did some netizens argue about cultural differences?
  7. 7. What was one suggestion made by those defending the women's actions?
  8. 8. What did one comment imply about Westerners?
  9. 9. What has not been issued by Chiang Mai authorities regarding this incident?
  10. 10. What similar incident occurred in January of the previous year?

Latest Thailand News
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

2 minutes ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

56 minutes ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

3 hours ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

3 hours ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

3 hours ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

4 hours ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

5 hours ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

5 hours ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

7 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

21 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

21 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

22 hours ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

22 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

22 hours ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

23 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

23 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

24 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

1 day ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

1 day ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

1 day ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

1 day ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 8, 2026, 11:09 AM
521 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.