Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

Opinions among Thai netizens were divided after images of four foreign women in bikinis sunbathing near a temple in Chiang Mai province circulated widely on social media.

The Facebook page แฉเชียงใหม่ V2 shared the photos on Monday, January 5. The images showed four foreign women wearing bikinis and sitting on the grass beside the city moat in central Chiang Mai. MGR Online later reported that the incident occurred near Rajamontean Temple.

In its caption, the page criticised the behaviour, writing…

“We understand cultural differences, but shouldn’t travellers learn about the country before visiting? Sunbathing outside a temple? One of the women in a grey bikini even spread her legs widely facing the temple entrance.”

The post also showed a shirtless foreign man lying on the grass nearby, but criticism from the page was directed mainly at the group of women.

The images quickly drew attention online, receiving more than 1,600 reactions and over 300 comments. Many netizens agreed with the page administrator, saying the women dressed and behaved inappropriately in a public area close to a religious site.

Others, however, argued that cultural differences should be taken into account and said locals should politely inform visitors instead of photographing them and sharing the images online without consent. Comments included…

“This is uncivilised behaviour. Westerners often see themselves as more advanced than others, but what they are doing shows the opposite. Before travelling anywhere, people should learn about the country and its culture.”

“Visiting another country without learning its culture. This should be done on a beach, not near a temple.”

“No manners at all.”

“Chiang Mai wants to present itself as a world-class destination, yet locals cannot even speak English. Instead of politely warning visitors, people invade their privacy by posting photos online. Residents should be more open-minded.”

“They likely didn’t know it was inappropriate. Wearing bikinis is normal for them. They came here to travel and support the economy. We should act as good hosts by advising them, not exposing them online.”

“This is normal behaviour in their culture. Thai people are simply not used to seeing public spaces used this way. Many public parks here are left unused and overgrown.”

As of the time of reporting, Chiang Mai authorities had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

This was not the first time cultural differences sparked debate online in the province. In January last year, two Polish women were criticised for sunbathing at Chiang Man Temple. The women later apologised publicly, saying they were unaware that their actions were considered inappropriate.