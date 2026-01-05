YouTuber assaulted by russian tourist at Angkor Wat, Then threatened with jail by police

SIEM REAP — A popular travel YouTuber has exposed a harrowing ordeal at Cambodia’s historic Angkor Wat. She revealed how a physical assault by a Russian tourist turned into a legal nightmare. Local police threatened to imprison the victims if they pressed charges.

The host of the channel “Country Collectors“ uploaded a video detailing the incident. It occurred at Ta Prohm, the famous “Tomb Raider” temple.

The conflict began when a Russian male tourist cut the line. The YouTuber and her friend, Olivia, waited to take photos. The man demanded they take his picture. When the YouTuber told him to wait in line like everyone else, the man became aggressive. He declared, “I am Russian, I can do whatever I want,” before stalking the pair.

Despite the YouTuber’s pleas for help, nearby security guards ignored the escalating situation. The confrontation turned violent when the man punched Olivia in the face and tackled the YouTuber to the ground.

The assailant spat on them and violently gouged the YouTuber’s eyes, causing temporary vision loss. The YouTuber fought back in self-defense, causing the attacker to flee.

The aftermath proved even more traumatic than the assault. The YouTuber described the police treating her like a criminal. Officers guarded her at the hospital to ensure she “didn’t escape.”

At the police station, officers delivered a shocking ultimatum. They informed the victims that under local laws regarding violence at sacred sites, filing a formal complaint would result in both parties including the victims serving three years in prison.

Police reasoned that because the YouTuber fought back, the law viewed the incident as a “brawl” rather than an assault. To avoid immediate detention and a lengthy court process, the officers forced the victims to sign a letter apologizing to the Cambodian people and the police in exchange for their freedom.

The YouTuber stated she released the video despite the risks to warn other travelers. She emphasized that in emergencies, local laws and officials might offer no protection. Despite her anger toward the authorities, she expressed deep sympathy for locals who must live under this justice system daily.