Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 5, 2026, 9:53 AM
177 1 minute read
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Patong police were called at 6.05pm on March 4 after receiving a report that a Russian tourist had fallen from the fourth floor of a hotel in Kathu district, Phuket. The incident reportedly happened after the tourist had an argument with her husband.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Memkchai, an investigation officer at Patong Police Station, received the report and travelled to inspect the incident at a hotel in Patong.

The tourist had reportedly fallen from the fourth floor before, with her body being found on the balcony of a room on the second floor.

At the scene, officers found 53 year old Russian national Iuliia Bondarenko lying on her back with a head injury and no other visible injuries.

Photo via Khaosod

Police questioned her husband, 53 year old Russian national Eduard Leshchnko, who said they had arrived in Phuket as tourists earlier that day and checked into the hotel at about 4pm.

According to his statement, an argument took place between him and his wife in their room before she went to sit on the rear balcony and subsequently fell to the area below.

Khaosod reported that Patong police recorded the incident and conducted a detailed examination of the scene. The case remained under investigation at the time of reporting as officers worked to determine the exact cause.

Similarly, a 23 year old Belarusian tourist was rushed to Patong Hospital with two broken legs and other serious injuries after an attempt to climb up to her hotel room ended disastrously.

The woman had reportedly returned from a night out but realised she had left her room key behind. Instead of waking hotel staff, she attempted to climb the building’s fire escape to access her second-floor room. However, due to her intoxicated state, she lost her footing and plunged from the fire escape.

