Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

The Department of Employment (DoE) has introduced an updated digital platform to streamline the processing of employment permits for migrant workers, representing a significant advancement in modernisation efforts.

Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan launched the outsourcing service project during a press conference attended by representatives from the Ministry of Labour, foreign embassies, government agencies, and the private sector. The initiative aims to enhance and simplify the work permit services for foreign workers residing in Thailand.

Somchai explained that the project is part of the department’s strategy to keep pace with changing labour dynamics both within Thailand and internationally. This allows the private sector to play a role in providing more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective services, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles for the public.

He also emphasised that the project will be implemented under strict government oversight to ensure good governance and uphold workers’ rights. This initiative aligns with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategy and the government’s digital transformation policy, which advocates for modernisation and improved public service delivery.

The new system assigns key responsibilities to the private sector, including accepting applications, notifying relevant authorities of employment, and issuing work permits. A major feature of the project is its fully digitalised platform, which allows users to register online, submit work permit applications around the clock, pay application fees, and monitor progress in real time.

Once applications are approved, people can arrange appointments at their chosen service centres to collect their permits in person. Identity verification will be conducted using biometric technology, such as fingerprint and iris scans, to ensure accuracy and security. The service is expected to commence on September 1.

The DoE plans to establish 40 work permit service centres throughout the country, with seven located in Bangkok and 33 in other provinces, alongside eight mobile units for added accessibility, reported Bangkok Post.