Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

Government pushes digital tools to improve oversight of foreign employment

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
51 1 minute read
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Freepik

The Department of Employment (DoE) has introduced an updated digital platform to streamline the processing of employment permits for migrant workers, representing a significant advancement in modernisation efforts.

Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan launched the outsourcing service project during a press conference attended by representatives from the Ministry of Labour, foreign embassies, government agencies, and the private sector. The initiative aims to enhance and simplify the work permit services for foreign workers residing in Thailand.

Somchai explained that the project is part of the department’s strategy to keep pace with changing labour dynamics both within Thailand and internationally. This allows the private sector to play a role in providing more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective services, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles for the public.

He also emphasised that the project will be implemented under strict government oversight to ensure good governance and uphold workers’ rights. This initiative aligns with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategy and the government’s digital transformation policy, which advocates for modernisation and improved public service delivery.

The new system assigns key responsibilities to the private sector, including accepting applications, notifying relevant authorities of employment, and issuing work permits. A major feature of the project is its fully digitalised platform, which allows users to register online, submit work permit applications around the clock, pay application fees, and monitor progress in real time.

Once applications are approved, people can arrange appointments at their chosen service centres to collect their permits in person. Identity verification will be conducted using biometric technology, such as fingerprint and iris scans, to ensure accuracy and security. The service is expected to commence on September 1.

The DoE plans to establish 40 work permit service centres throughout the country, with seven located in Bangkok and 33 in other provinces, alongside eight mobile units for added accessibility, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

32 seconds ago
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

1 minute ago
Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow | Thaiger Phuket News

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

6 minutes ago
Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

22 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

36 minutes ago
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

41 minutes ago
Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers? | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers?

47 minutes ago
Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts | Thaiger Crime News

Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

52 minutes ago
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

54 minutes ago
Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit

56 minutes ago
Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old | Thaiger Crime News

Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old

1 hour ago
Cambodia &#8216;catches&#8217; Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia ‘catches’ Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

1 hour ago
Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong

1 hour ago
Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit

2 hours ago
Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint | Thaiger Road deaths

Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces

2 hours ago
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

17 hours ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

17 hours ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

18 hours ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

18 hours ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

18 hours ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

18 hours ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

19 hours ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x