Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument

An Israeli man allegedly assaulted an old foreigner on Bangla Road in Phuket after an argument over the escalating conflict in the Middle Eastern countries. He also displayed aggressive behaviour toward a Thai police officer who intervened in the incident.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported the incident today, March 6. The page suggested it happened last night, March 5, but the date and time have not been confirmed by officials or other news agencies.

According to the post, the Israeli man argued with an older foreign man, described as a European resident, after they disagreed over the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The page alleged the Israeli man behaved in a disrespectful, provocative and aggressive manner during the confrontation.

The argument escalated into a physical assault before a local police officer intervened. Despite the officer’s presence, the Israeli man reportedly continued acting aggressively and reportedly pushed the officer on the chest.

Footage later shared by Naewna shows a shirtless man, said to be the Israeli national, holding a bottle of beer. He is seen approaching the other foreign man and shouting at close range, before putting an arm around him as the other man tries to move away.

The video circulating online does not show the moment of the alleged assault. It shows a Thai police officer arriving to control the situation, while people at the scene are heard cheering and shouting in Thai, “Arrest him, arrest him!”

No official information has been released on whether the Israeli man was arrested, what charges he may face, or any penalties. No details were provided about injuries to the victim.

The video prompted online criticism from Thai social media users, with some calling for the man to be deported over the alleged violence. Others criticised the officer’s response in the clip, saying he should have used legal powers to punish the suspect.

The coverage also referenced separate online disputes involving Israeli women in Thailand. In one case, an Israeli woman was criticised after reportedly refusing to follow a restaurant’s shoes rule on Koh Pha Ngan and allegedly said she could reject the rule because “money from Israeli tourists build Thailand”.

In another case, an Israeli woman drew criticism after saying Thai people were less friendly than people in other Asian countries she had visited, during an interview on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok. Some Thai people responded that she had not met enough people to make that judgment.