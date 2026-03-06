Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Kora Beach Resort Phuket made a statement about love in its grandest form through its wedding showcase, opening a new chapter in Phuket’s destination wedding story.

A year since its grand opening, Kora Beach Resort Phuket has welcomed delegates from more than 120 countries when it served as an official host venue for the 74th Miss Universe pageant and Miss Universe Thailand 2025, placing the resort on a global stage in its debut year.

Named Themed Hotel of the Year by TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Thailand 2025 in its first year, Kora has already demonstrated that it is not a resort content to grow quietly.

Now, with the eyes of the world having already turned toward Bang Tao Beach, Kora Beach Resort Phuket is setting its sights on one of Thailand’s most valuable and emotionally resonant tourism segments in destination weddings.

Kora’s wedding showcase marked a confident, crafted introduction to that world.

A full day. One destination. Nine wedding experiences.

Every corner and every inch of the resort was transformed to tell a story. For guests to experience what a wedding at Kora would look like.

Made possible by at the hands of Phuket’s most respected wedding professionals (MC Florist & Wedding Planner Phuket, Dream Event Planner Phuket, Iris Flora Phuket, M Luxury Event Management, RT Event Rental, The Peony Creations, The Rainbow Planner Thailand, Bobo Studio, and Peach Make-up Artist Phuket), the resort was dressed, styled, and brought to life with craft and care.

Their collective involvement was a statement of confidence from Phuket’s wedding community that Kora Beach Resort Phuket is a venue worth marking one of life’s most precious moments.

Adding a touch of glamour to the occasion, the day’s ceremonies were brought to life by Khun First Patraporn Wang, Miss Supranational Thailand 2023, and Khun Topz Nathanon Narathanyawirun, Mister Supranational Thailand 2023, two of Thailand’s most celebrated pageant figures who served as the official models for the showcase.

The romantic journey began at Eagle Ray Restaurant, the resort’s aquarium-view dining venue, where a single, defining question captured the tone of the evening among the ocean backdrop.

From there, the showcase moved through the resort’s most spectacular settings. On the beach lawn, a western beach ceremony was framed by nothing but ocean, golden light, and open sky as the sun descended toward the Andaman Sea.

High above at the Sky Bar, a western ceremony commanded coastal views, before the same rooftop setting was transformed for a traditional Thai Ceremony (Rod Nam Sang), the sacred blessing of water rooted in centuries of Thai cultural heritage.

The showcase equally celebrated Asian wedding traditions, a graceful Chinese tea ceremony in the 2-bedroom Imperial Suite, an Indian Haldi ceremony on the resort’s pool deck, and a joyful Indian Sangeet in the conference hall that filled the space with music and the charm of Indian culture.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Honeymoon and Make-up Room within the Imperial Suite offered a glimpse into the resort’s premium bridal preparation spaces.

Following the showcase, the resort hosted an exclusive appreciation dinner for wedding planners, organisers, and esteemed partners at Kora Sky Rooftop Lounge. The evening not only celebrated collaboration and partnership but also formally signalled the resort’s move into capturing Phuket as a destination wedding market.

How would you like your wedding?

For couples dreaming of a wedding in Phuket, Kora Beach Resort Phuket is supported by a network of professional wedding planners, organisers, and world-class partners, combined with the creative vision to transform your vision into a truly meaningful memory.

The resort offers a wide range of customisable wedding packages, designed to embrace diverse cultural traditions, from Western, Thai, Chinese, and Indian ceremonies to fully curated multi-cultural celebrations.

Whether it is an intimate beachfront gathering or a grand reception at Kora Sky Rooftop Lounge overlooking the Andaman Sea, each celebration is made with love and is distinctively yours.

Where moments become memories, and love stories come to life – Weddings at Kora Beach Resort Phuket.

Contacts & details:

Kora Beach Resort Phuket – Location

Phone Number: (+6) 6 76 310 000

Website: www.korabeachresort.com

E-mail: info@korabeachresort.com

Facebook: @koraresortphuket

Instagram: @koraresortphuket

Press release