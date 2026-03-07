Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has forecast that upper Thailand will continue to experience thunderstorms and strong winds tomorrow, with 41 provinces, including Bangkok, expected to be affected.

On March 6, the department released its weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning that a summer storm will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated lightning strikes to upper Thailand. The conditions are driven by a high-pressure system from China covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, pushing southerly and southeasterly winds to carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

The convergence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds is expected over the lower central region, the east, and the lower northeastern region. Residents are advised to avoid open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards.

Farmers are urged to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage.

The southern region will see increased rainfall and strong winds due to strengthening easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, combined with westerly winds over the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand may reach 1 to 2 metres, with thunderstorm areas seeing waves exceeding two metres. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in thunderstorm-affected areas.

Dust levels in the north, central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the east remain moderate to high due to weak to moderate air circulation.

Weather forecasts for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow are as follows:

Northern region: Thunderstorms are expected over 10% of the area with strong winds in places such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33 to 37 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 5 to 15 km/h.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms are forecast over 10% of the area with strong winds mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures will vary from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are expected at 10 to 25 km/h.

Central region: Thunderstorms will affect 20% of the area with strong winds in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 15 km/h.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms are predicted for 20% of the area with strong winds in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will prevail at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves reaching about one metre and over two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (east coast): Thunderstorms are expected over 30% of the area with strong winds in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius to 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani upwards, southeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h with waves of about one metre and over two metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, easterly winds will prevail at 15 to 35 km/h with waves from one to two metres, exceeding two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (west coast): Thunderstorms are anticipated over 30% of the area with strong winds in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will vary from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius to 31 to 36 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves about one metre high offshore and exceeding two metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms are expected over 20% of the area with strong winds. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius to 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 15 km/h.

The Meteorological Department warns that the summer storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds across the affected regions, reported KhaoSod.

