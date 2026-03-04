Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 5:03 PM
191 1 minute read
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Phuket dine and dash was reported after a foreign man left a steakhouse in Choeng Talay through a back door without paying yesterday, March 3.

The Phuket Times Facebook page posted about the incident today, March 4, saying it happened at about 9pm last night at a steak restaurant in the Choeng Talay area. The page did not name the venue.

According to the post, the man ordered what was described as the restaurant’s most premium steak, weighing about 500 grammes. After finishing his meal, he reportedly walked to the bathroom and did not return.

The page said the man left through a door near the bathroom and escaped from the restaurant on a motorcycle.

Foreign man escapes bill at Phuket steakhouse
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

CCTV footage included in the post shows the man dining alone before standing up and walking towards the rear of the restaurant where the bathroom is located. He then disappears from view.

In the video, a waitress later checks the table but does not appear to realise immediately that the customer left without paying, reportedly believing he had gone to the bathroom. The page did not state how long it took staff to realise what happened.

The post said the incident was not the first dine and dash case involving foreign tourists in Phuket. In March last year, two foreign couples left unpaid bills at restaurants on the island, one for 1,823 baht and another for 467 baht.

Related Articles
Foreigner escapes food bill in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In January last year, a Russian couple was accused of leaving without paying at several restaurants across Phuket. Some restaurant owners also alleged the pair sometimes asked for free food, claiming they had no money.

The post added that in many previous cases, police had not provided updates on arrests despite CCTV footage being submitted.

The report also noted that financial losses linked to unpaid bills are not limited to restaurants, with entertainment venues in tourist areas such as Phuket and Pattaya also reporting incidents where foreign customers drank alcohol and left without paying.

Latest Thailand News
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

39 seconds ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

31 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

1 hour ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

2 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

2 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

3 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

4 hours ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

4 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

5 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

6 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

6 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

7 hours ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

7 hours ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

8 hours ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

8 hours ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

2 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

2 days ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

2 days ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

2 days ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

2 days ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 5:03 PM
191 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.