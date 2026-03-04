Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

A Phuket dine and dash was reported after a foreign man left a steakhouse in Choeng Talay through a back door without paying yesterday, March 3.

The Phuket Times Facebook page posted about the incident today, March 4, saying it happened at about 9pm last night at a steak restaurant in the Choeng Talay area. The page did not name the venue.

According to the post, the man ordered what was described as the restaurant’s most premium steak, weighing about 500 grammes. After finishing his meal, he reportedly walked to the bathroom and did not return.

The page said the man left through a door near the bathroom and escaped from the restaurant on a motorcycle.

CCTV footage included in the post shows the man dining alone before standing up and walking towards the rear of the restaurant where the bathroom is located. He then disappears from view.

In the video, a waitress later checks the table but does not appear to realise immediately that the customer left without paying, reportedly believing he had gone to the bathroom. The page did not state how long it took staff to realise what happened.

The post said the incident was not the first dine and dash case involving foreign tourists in Phuket. In March last year, two foreign couples left unpaid bills at restaurants on the island, one for 1,823 baht and another for 467 baht.

In January last year, a Russian couple was accused of leaving without paying at several restaurants across Phuket. Some restaurant owners also alleged the pair sometimes asked for free food, claiming they had no money.

The post added that in many previous cases, police had not provided updates on arrests despite CCTV footage being submitted.

The report also noted that financial losses linked to unpaid bills are not limited to restaurants, with entertainment venues in tourist areas such as Phuket and Pattaya also reporting incidents where foreign customers drank alcohol and left without paying.