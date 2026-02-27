Stronger movement starts with a new summer recovery programme at Sole Mio Clinic Phuket

March in Phuket carries intensity with a brighter sun, longer days, and more outdoor activity. Whether it’s early morning training, golf under tropical skies, or balancing work and workouts as a digital nomad, the body works harder during this season.

With heat and movement comes fatigue, stiffness, and hidden muscle imbalance. At Sole Mio Clinic, they believe energy is not just about pushing harder; it is about moving efficiently and recovering correctly.

This belief shapes their Summer Energy & Muscle Recovery Program: a focused performance reset designed to strengthen posture, improve neuromuscular control, and restore cellular energy during Phuket’s hottest month.

Below is the journey with three integrated therapies selected to activate, stabilise, and recharge the body from movement to metabolism.

1. Huber 360 Functional Training (40 minutes)

A dynamic multi-axis training session designed to improve coordination, posture, and core stability. Through guided resistance and controlled movement patterns, Huber 360 enhances muscle balance and strengthens deep stabilisers, creating stronger alignment and more efficient performance.

2. RedCord Suspension Strengthening (30 minutes)

A neuromuscular activation therapy that targets weak or imbalanced muscle chains using suspension-based training. By retraining the body’s stabilising system, RedCord reduces stiffness, corrects posture, and restores functional strength, which helps movement feel lighter and more controlled.

3. Energy IV Therapy — ALA Rejuvenated+ & L-Carnitine

A cellular energy infusion formulated to support metabolism, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance muscle recovery. This IV blend works from within to replenish depleted energy reserves, leaving the body feeling steady, refreshed, and recharged.

Special offer – Available from March 1 to 31, 2026

Summer Energy & Muscle Recovery Program:

Total Duration: 2.5 hours

Special Price: 4,900 Thai baht (Regular 7,050 Thai baht)

Ideal for active adults, gym-goers, golfers, tennis players, Muay Thai practitioners, and digital professionals seeking to maintain strength and posture during Phuket’s summer heat — this program combines functional training science with advanced recovery support.

At its core, the Summer Energy & Muscle Recovery Program is built on a simple principle: performance is not about constant intensity. It is about how well the body moves, stabilises, and restores itself. When posture improves and recovery becomes intentional, energy follows naturally. In a season defined by heat and activity, strengthening the body’s foundation allows every movement to feel more powerful and sustainable.

Book your summer reset

WhatsApp: +66 94 583 1114

Website

Instagram

