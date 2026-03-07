DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has stated it has not issued an arrest warrant for Chonnapat Nakasu, even as investigators uncovered significant evidence linking him to a network of ten online gambling websites with funds circulating in the billions of baht. On March 5, police seized an additional 12 million baht in assets at 2pm.

At a press conference held at the DSI conference room in the Ratchaburi Direkrit Building on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok, Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthapol Naowarat was joined by Ravivan Jaturapithphorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Special Case Investigation Department Director Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthana Praedam, Deputy Director Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatupol Bongkochmas, Technology Crime Suppression Division Director Police Lieutenant Colonel Khemchart Prakaihongmanee, and Kamolsit Wongbutnoi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

The DSI and AMLO outlined a crackdown on a major online gambling network connected to a well-known politician, with funds exceeding one billion baht. The DSI has summoned Chonnapat, a Songkhla MP, to appear on March 12 in connection with online gambling and money laundering charges, under an operation named “Operation Gameflow.”

The operation on March 5 involved DSI and AMLO conducting searches at ten locations across four provinces: Songkhla (five locations), Nonthaburi (two locations), Pathum Thani (one location), and Bangkok (two locations). Armed with a Criminal Court warrant, investigators arrested one suspect, Nareerat (surname withheld), for organising illegal gambling and money laundering in violation of the Gambling Act of 1935 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 1999.

Rutthapol emphasised that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul prioritises tackling technology-related crimes, particularly those involving state officials. The investigation has so far identified 36 individuals linked to online gambling and money laundering, with 17 receiving 20-year prison sentences. Twelve individuals remain at large, and DSI is continuing its work alongside AMLO.

Suspects hiding in Cambodia

The DSI is expanding its investigation into special case No.150/2025, identifying 25 suspects, mostly administrators, who are believed to be hiding in Cambodia. Eighteen bank accounts tied to 18 individuals have been frozen, with banks expected to provide further clarity in the coming weeks.

Kamolsit confirmed the seizure of assets worth 158 million baht, including cash, luxury vehicles, and real estate, as part of the broader probe into financial activities linked to the network. The investigation remains ongoing, reported KhaoSod.