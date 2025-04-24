Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal52 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
57 1 minute read
Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Thailand’s sun-soaked tourist trails turned tense this week as Phuket Tourist Police swooped in on illegal tour guide operations, arresting two Russian nationals and fining two tour companies in a coordinated sting targeting unlicensed tourism activity.

The crackdown, conducted yesterday, April 23, was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkachai Siri and involved officers from multiple police units and the Southern Region 2 Tourist Business and Guide Registration Office. The mission: to clamp down on foreigners illegally working in Thailand’s tourism industry and to enforce the Tourist Business and Guide Act.

According to police, the two Russians were caught red-handed while operating as unlicensed tour guides — a direct violation of Thai law, which prohibits foreigners from taking up guiding roles reserved exclusively for Thai nationals.

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

One suspect was arrested at the Laem Tukkae public beach pier on Koh Siray, while the other was nabbed at Baan Hin Rom Pier in Klong Khian, located in Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district.

Tourist Police also hit two tour companies with fines for breaching regulations under Section 33 of the Tourist Business and Guide Act.

Offences included failure to submit tour guide work orders for inspection and neglecting to provide licensed Thai guides to accompany tourists, a legal requirement designed to uphold service quality and protect local jobs.

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown | News by Thaiger

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown | News by Thaiger

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown | News by Thaiger

The violations were uncovered during a surprise inspection at Wat Khao Kok Kloy Waterfall in Phang Nga’s Kok Kloy area, a popular attraction for foreign travellers.

Despite the high-profile nature of the operation, police have not released the names of the persons or tour companies involved.

Tourist Police say the raid forms part of a broader initiative to clean up the tourism sector, particularly as visitor numbers continue to rise in the post-pandemic travel boom.

Officials have vowed to increase inspections and take a zero-tolerance stance on illegal tour operations that bypass Thai licensing laws, reported The Phuket News.

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown | News by Thaiger

With tourism being a key pillar of the Thai economy, authorities are urging businesses to comply fully with legal standards and warning foreign nationals that posing as a guide without proper credentials could land them in serious trouble.

Latest Thailand News
Husband&#8217;s sign warns thief after wife&#8217;s undergarments stolen twice Crime News

Husband’s sign warns thief after wife’s undergarments stolen twice

16 minutes ago
Train wreck! Biker&#8217;s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier Thailand News

Train wreck! Biker’s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier

30 minutes ago
Chinese steel fails second safety test in Thai collapse probe Bangkok News

Chinese steel fails second safety test in Thai collapse probe

37 minutes ago
Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings Thailand News

Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings

44 minutes ago
Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Russian tour guides busted in Phuket crackdown

52 minutes ago
Suspect arrested after attempted gold shop robbery in Yasothon Crime News

Suspect arrested after attempted gold shop robbery in Yasothon

56 minutes ago
Trang woman claims uncut hair has supernatural powers (video) Thailand News

Trang woman claims uncut hair has supernatural powers (video)

1 hour ago
Teenage boy at large after filming Thai woman in condo bathroom Bangkok News

Teenage boy at large after filming Thai woman in condo bathroom

1 hour ago
Bug in the eye sparks bike smash in East Pattaya Pattaya News

Bug in the eye sparks bike smash in East Pattaya

1 hour ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for child pornography ring Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for child pornography ring

2 hours ago
Phuket to stage tsunami drill at Kamala Beach Phuket News

Phuket to stage tsunami drill at Kamala Beach

2 hours ago
White lines, don&#8217;t do it! British man nabbed in drugs &#038; visa overstay Koh Samui News

White lines, don’t do it! British man nabbed in drugs & visa overstay

2 hours ago
Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident Crime News

Samut Sakhon man arrested after Songkran shooting incident

2 hours ago
2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels Phuket News

2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

2 hours ago
Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament Thailand News

Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

3 hours ago
Busted! Pakistani man lived &#8216;life after death&#8217; with dead Thai&#8217;s ID Bangkok News

Busted! Pakistani man lived ‘life after death’ with dead Thai’s ID

3 hours ago
Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

3 hours ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes Thailand News

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

3 hours ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs Phuket News

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

3 hours ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute Bangkok News

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street

3 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe Crime News

Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

4 hours ago
Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes Thailand News

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

4 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting Crime News

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

4 hours ago
Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade Thailand News

Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal52 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
57 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket to stage tsunami drill at Kamala Beach

Phuket to stage tsunami drill at Kamala Beach

2 hours ago
2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

2 hours ago
8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet

8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet

5 hours ago
The Art of Glow – Evening of creative expression, beauty &#038; a gifted day of wellness

The Art of Glow – Evening of creative expression, beauty & a gifted day of wellness

8 hours ago