Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

Bloody confrontation erupts after suspect crashes getaway

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin30 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
127 1 minute read
Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ มาหยานิวส์

A motorcycle thief died, and a police officer sustained serious injuries during an arrest yesterday, September 22, in the southern province of Ranong.

The owner of the stolen motorcycle, Kannika Paeng-on, filed a complaint with Mueang Ranong Police Station after the thief rode her motorcycle out of her home in front of her and her husband.

Kannika reported that she, her husband, and their young grandchild were dining near the motorcycle when the thief, later identified as Boonthin Homchan, walked into their home, threatened them with a knife, and mounted the motorcycle.

Boonthin managed to start the engine because the couple had left the key in the ignition. Kannika said her husband tried to stop the thief by striking him on the back with an iron bar, but the suspect managed to escape with the vehicle.

Police immediately reviewed security camera footage and tracked Boonthin to the Ban Khok Chang community. Officers ordered him to stop and surrender, but he refused. He continued riding until he eventually crashed.

Motorcycle thief stabs police leading to extrajudicial killing
Photo via Facebook/ มาหยานิวส์

Officers approached and attempted to arrest Boonthin. However, he stabbed one of the officers, 21 year old Police Lance Corporal Pornpiphat Thepmala, in the stomach. Another officer acted swiftly, shooting Boothin, who then passed away from his injuries.

The injured officer was rushed to Ranong Hospital in critical condition. Thai Rath reported today, September 23, that he underwent immediate surgery and is now in stable condition.

Related Articles
Police stabbed thief killed in Ranong
Photo via Facebook/ มาหยานิวส์

Earlier in September, a similar incident occurred in Phuket, where a Thai drug dealer was fatally shot after killing a police officer during an arrest at a rented property. Officers had initially planned to arrest the couple renting the room, but the dealer was also present.

The couple surrendered, but the suspect hid in a bathroom. When officers forced entry, he opened fire, hitting Sub-Lieutenant Prachak Thahanthai. Officers returned fire, killing the drug dealer at the scene.

Latest Thailand News
Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul | Thaiger Pattaya News

Korean scam gang in Pattaya busted for 478 million baht fraud haul

1 minute ago
Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

30 minutes ago
Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic

34 minutes ago
TAT woos Chinese tourists with stars and shopping perks | Thaiger Tourism News

TAT woos Chinese tourists with stars and shopping perks

58 minutes ago
Malaysian tourists complain after hours-long wait at Thai border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourists complain after hours-long wait at Thai border checkpoint

1 hour ago
Anutin plans UN trip to defend Thailand over border row | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin plans UN trip to defend Thailand over border row

1 hour ago
Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run

2 hours ago
Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming

2 hours ago
Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

2 hours ago
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

4 hours ago
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

4 hours ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

5 hours ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

5 hours ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

5 hours ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

6 hours ago
Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police

6 hours ago
Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists

6 hours ago
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

22 hours ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

22 hours ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

23 hours ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

23 hours ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

23 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin30 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
127 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.