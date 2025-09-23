Ranong police stabbed during motorcycle theft arrest, suspect dies

A motorcycle thief died, and a police officer sustained serious injuries during an arrest yesterday, September 22, in the southern province of Ranong.

The owner of the stolen motorcycle, Kannika Paeng-on, filed a complaint with Mueang Ranong Police Station after the thief rode her motorcycle out of her home in front of her and her husband.

Kannika reported that she, her husband, and their young grandchild were dining near the motorcycle when the thief, later identified as Boonthin Homchan, walked into their home, threatened them with a knife, and mounted the motorcycle.

Boonthin managed to start the engine because the couple had left the key in the ignition. Kannika said her husband tried to stop the thief by striking him on the back with an iron bar, but the suspect managed to escape with the vehicle.

Police immediately reviewed security camera footage and tracked Boonthin to the Ban Khok Chang community. Officers ordered him to stop and surrender, but he refused. He continued riding until he eventually crashed.

Officers approached and attempted to arrest Boonthin. However, he stabbed one of the officers, 21 year old Police Lance Corporal Pornpiphat Thepmala, in the stomach. Another officer acted swiftly, shooting Boothin, who then passed away from his injuries.

The injured officer was rushed to Ranong Hospital in critical condition. Thai Rath reported today, September 23, that he underwent immediate surgery and is now in stable condition.

Earlier in September, a similar incident occurred in Phuket, where a Thai drug dealer was fatally shot after killing a police officer during an arrest at a rented property. Officers had initially planned to arrest the couple renting the room, but the dealer was also present.

The couple surrendered, but the suspect hid in a bathroom. When officers forced entry, he opened fire, hitting Sub-Lieutenant Prachak Thahanthai. Officers returned fire, killing the drug dealer at the scene.