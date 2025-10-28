Phuket mourns Queen Mother with island-wide tributes

Phuket fell into quiet mourning as locals and tourists joined together to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, with solemn tributes and ceremonial blessings across the island.

The public is invited to take part in water blessing ceremonies and sign official books of condolences in memory of Her Majesty, whose lifelong devotion to the Thai people is being remembered with deep sorrow and gratitude.

Books of condolences are now open at Phuket Provincial Hall and all district offices, Mueang, Kathu and Thalang, where members of the public can write heartfelt messages. The signing area at Provincial Hall is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4pm and will remain available for one year. More venues are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Water blessing ceremonies are being held at various locations in front of portraits of Her Majesty. Residents are encouraged to wear mourning attire and attend the events to express their respects and appreciation for the Queen Mother’s enduring grace.

Government officials have been on-site to ensure the smooth flow of mourners and maintain the dignity of the ceremonies. Since early morning on Sunday, October 26, crowds have gathered in a shared moment of national grief.

At the main hall of Phuket Provincial Hall, Governor Saransak Srikruanetra led the ceremony, signing the official condolence book and expressing his “deepest and immeasurable gratitude” for Her Majesty’s legacy and compassion.

In Thalang district, a water blessing ceremony was held at Wat Manik in Srisoonthorn and led by District Chief Siwat Rawangkun. Local officials, private sector representatives and residents took part in the event.

Meanwhile, Mueang and Kathu district offices also held similar ceremonies, presided over by District Chiefs Pairoj Srilamul and Akkaraphon Suthirak Chittsuphap, respectively. Officials, community leaders and members of the public gathered in unity to pay their respects, The Phuket News reported.

All ceremonies were conducted in accordance with the Ministry of Interior’s resolution, which instructed all provinces to hold simultaneous water blessing events, allowing citizens across Thailand to honour the Queen Mother.