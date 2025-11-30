Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

Royal donation strengthens Hatyai Hospital’s recovery efforts

Published: November 30, 2025, 10:30 AM
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The King of Thailand has shown significant concern for those impacted by severe flooding in the southern region by donating 100 million baht to Hatyai Hospital. This funding is intended to aid rehabilitation efforts and facilitate the acquisition of necessary medical equipment.

In a royal message directed to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the King extended his condolences to the families of flood victims who have lost their lives, placing all affected individuals under royal care.

Anutin, who also serves as the interior minister, shared a letter from the Royal Household Bureau’s 904 Office on his Facebook page on Saturday. The letter, signed by ACM Satitpong Sukvimol, the royal secretary to the King, was addressed to the prime minister.

Within the letter, the King expressed moral support for the medical staff at Hatyai Hospital and Songklanagarind Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkla University. He commended their dedication and sacrifices made in helping flood victims.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Recent flooding in Hat Yai has caused widespread damage, prompting major relief efforts across Songkhla. Hospitals, homes, and key transport routes were heavily affected, with emergency teams working around the clock.

The King has allocated 100 million baht to Hatyai Hospital for the restoration of facilities and the replacement of medical equipment damaged by the flooding.

Dr Wiroj Yommuang, the director of state-run Hatyai Hospital located in Songkhla province, has been granted an audience with the King to receive the royal donation.

Additionally, the King provided unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, and the Royal Thai Police.

These drones are intended to support a wide range of emergency missions, including search operations, rapid food delivery, and supply transport, as part of ongoing flood relief and broader disaster-mitigation efforts in the southern region, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

Published: November 30, 2025, 10:30 AM
