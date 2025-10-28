Thai man with rape history arrested for slashing Burmese woman’s throat

Ex-prisoner allegedly struck again after release from Tak jail

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ จังหวัด ตาก

Police last night, October 27, arrested a Thai man for slashing the throat of a Burmese woman in a vacant bathroom within the Mae Sot District Office in Tak province.

Officers from Mae Sot Police Station received a report of a knife attack on a woman at around 11am yesterday, October 27. The attack took place inside an old bathroom at the district office, which is usually closed and only opened when events or meetings are held.

Inside the bathroom, officers found bloodstains on the floor, along with a long trail of blood leading about 30 metres away to the district office gate.

The victim, later identified as 21 year old Burmese national Juju, was not at the scene when police arrived. She reportedly suffered a deep slash wound to her neck and ran out of the bathroom to seek help. Witnesses rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she remains under medical care.

Initial investigations revealed that Juju had been working at the welfare shop inside the district office for nearly a month. Before the attack, she reportedly went alone to use the old bathroom.

Burmese woman attacked in Tak
Photo via MGR Online

Police suspect the attacker was familiar with the victim’s routine. Officers are investigating two main motives: an attempted robbery or a personal dispute. However, the victim did not carry any valuables with her when she was attacked.

CCTV footage from the area showed the attacker as a man, believed to be around 18 to 20 years old. He was seen following the victim into the bathroom before fleeing moments later.

Related Articles

Police later tracked down and arrested the suspect at around 11pm last night at a petrol station in Tak province.

The suspect was identified as a Thai national with a history of rape, among other crimes. His name and age were not released. Reports indicated he had only recently been released from prison before committing the crime.

Thai man slashes Burmese woman throat in Tak
Photo via Facebook/ จังหวัด ตาก

The man was charged with attempted murder, which carries a penalty of up to half the punishment for murder under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

He was also charged with carrying a weapon in a public place, an offence punishable by a fine of up to 1,000 baht under Section 371 of the Criminal Law.

Given his criminal history of sexual assault, police suspected this to be the motive behind the attack. However, this has not yet been confirmed, and the suspect’s interrogation is ongoing.

Thai man with rape history arrested in Tak for attacking Burmese victim
Photo via Facebook/ จังหวัด ตาก

